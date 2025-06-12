Democracy Day: Alkali Congratulates Tinubu

Share

Former National Political Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and chieftain of the (All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Day celebration.

In a congratulatory message released to the media in Abuja, Prof. Alkali described democracy as a journey rather than a destination, urging Nigerians to remain patient and committed to its development.

“On this special occasion—the anniversary of Democracy Day—I wish to convey my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on this auspicious day of unbroken democracy in Nigeria,” Alkali said.

“As we commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day today, June 12, 2025, it gives us a unique opportunity to reflect on our journey toward building a nation anchored on the principles of justice, freedom, and equal opportunities.”

He emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring those who made sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, many of whom are no longer alive.

“Their sacrifices are not in vain. We shall continue to celebrate and honour them,” he added.

Alkali stated that building a democratic and vibrant nation requires the commitment, resilience, and determination of all citizens, regardless of their background or circumstances.

“Democracy is not a finished product; it is a process—a series of actions and interactions—and a collective goal to be achieved by all modern societies,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in upholding the enduring values of unity, peace, and progress, which he described as essential for national development.

