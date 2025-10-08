Democracy Being Practiced In Breach By Most African Leaders –Ezekwesili

Dr Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, is the founder of Fix Politics and School of Politics, Policy and Governance. In this interview, she speaks on democracy in Nigeria and why the democratic process and governance is failing, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

You are among those who believe that Africa should stop importing systems that don’t work. What does a homegrown system look like and are we still talking about democracy?

We are still talking about democracy. The reason that you had the concept of indigenizing democracy is that in the current realities of our global system, it has become clear that democracy faces a crisis of credibility. And because we are in that space now, there’s a lot of intellectual interrogation of what kind of political system would actually work for different communities and regions of people.

So, it is an opportunity for us as Africans to actually face the facts of how much we have really worried about disconnect between the democracy properly so-called and what it is that we have practiced. I am one of those who have always insisted that we’ve practiced democracy in the breach.

And because we’ve practiced it in the breach, it’s often the case that whether it’s the principle or the practice of it, there is a gap in terms of what it has produced whether you measure it in terms of political freedom, you measure it in terms of adherence to the rule of law, respect for the constitution on the basis of constitutionalism as the bedrock of democracies that work or you measure it in terms of the governance process and what it delivers in the welfare of the people.

Every government, whether in a rich or a poor society, is supposed to exist with a simple motive, to improve the quality of life of citizens, which is the purpose for it been in place. So, because that is not happening in our continent, people who have even been through autocracies are suddenly thinking, this isn’t working, so perhaps there is something that is wrong with us.

What is wrong with us is the fact that we have failed to practice the principles that we actually once had, and that was the basis of Frank Nweke’s speech as a keynote speaker at the conference this year, that indigenous Africa had systems of accountability, systems of participation, systems of equity and inclusion that enabled democracy to work within the communes that we existed in.

And perhaps in this season, when the whole world is interrogating democracy, it is opportunity also for us to step back and to come back to the design table and think of how we would tinker with existing paradigms in order to fashion a pathway that leads us to good governance and development.

Is the problem really with democracy or the practitioners of democracy, especially when you talk about Africa and indeed Nigeria, and what exactly are the new pathways for governance that truly can deliver, whether in Africa or indeed Nigeria?

There is a conversation, even globally, that is questioning how citizens suddenly became marginal to democracy. Democracy is being captured by the powerful in most societies where democratic governments exist.

And that marginalization of the citizens did not just happen because some powerful people took over democracy. It happened gradually. People over time realized that it just didn’t matter what they did as citizens.

Somehow, the reciprocity of a social contract with the state was failing them. What do you think they did? They simply just voted off democracy. And so citizens, who are supposed to be the core of the democratic process, are no longer engaging that process.

Therefore, there is state capture going on around in democracies. So, the way that people are beginning to talk about it is to find systems that would bring the citizens back at the centre of the democratic process. Because everyone realizes that there is that level of freedom that is necessary in order for societies to flourish in innovation, to flourish in the freedoms that lead to innovation because innovation is the basis of advancement of society.

The citizens’ part of correcting democracy is really under a lot of engagement. And then there is the other part, which is that democracy stopped functioning well because it got corrupted.

Whether it’s the developed societies in their own case, sophisticated ways of corrupting the democratic processes exist. Firms and able corporatism has managed to infect the democratic processes so policies can be purchased. In the societies that are less advanced, what you find is that impopularization of the population.

The people are so poor, therefore, they have entered into a space where they rationally think that the only thing they can get out of democracy is to sell their most important property right, which is the right to vote into office, people who would lead them. So, you’ve got a situation where the political class is a mess.

You’ve got a situation where the citizens have entered into a state of powerlessness and helplessness as it were. And then you’ve got to a place where the regulatory system within which the electorate and the political class interact is captured by the political class.

Because they are captured by the political class, you see what massive mess we have these days. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an electoral umpire is compromised. They don’t have the trust of society. The judiciary has also engulfed itself in these political shenanigans.

And when you have this kind of a complex situation, there is nobody today who can proffer a perfect solution for what could be that pathway. That is why our theme talks about exploring pathways. And in exploring pathways, it’s important to go back to historical activities that shaped the way that societies once governed themselves. And Nweke was able, in his speech, to tell us of the many instances across this country.

Whether in the South-West South-East, South-South or even the North, there are systems of governance that existed that at least in most of the cases were accountable systems, participatory systems, systems that punished bad behaviour, systems that actually defined the common good and got everybody included in the decision-making processes of determining the outcomes and the welfare of everyone.

How much of these solutions that you profile are idealizing are actually politically deliverable because if you say that the state has been captured, then surely those who benefit from it will be resistant to change?

Your question is a very solid question. So, the whole question of the realism of attempting to do something that corrects the distortions that we have in our democratic processes is almost a state of mind where we kind of think we can’t do anything about this, and that’s the same lend helplessness.

But every society that finds itself in this kind of a situation where it knows that if it continues on the path it is on, it leads to nowhere, it’s a journey to nowhere, you’re going to have this small, miserable outcomes because there’s nothing that you look at in data that now will tell you that by continuing to do the same thing, you would get a different outcome.

It’s actually said by Einstein to be the definition of madness. Now, because that is the case, it means that you must take a risk. In fact, the most dangerous thing to do is to not take the risk of trying to question your condition and to figuring out the ways that you can correct.

And so when citizens boldly embrace the fact that they can question the status quo and that they can imagine possibilities, it should not at all be something that is excoriated. It should be something that is welcome. It should be something that every citizen should be interested in because what’s the alternative? There is the alternative to stay with that which is distorted.

So the realism comes into the fact that we actually see that things can work. Let’s take, for example, the abdication of politics by those who would engage the political system with character, with competence and capacity. It was never something that we spent time discussing. Now, we’re discussing that.

That’s progress. The next thing that would follow is how then do we build this class of people? It requires very intentional design of programmes of production of a different set of minds that begin to act on a scaled basis with the deliberateness of building a new political culture. We are the dominant political culture that subordinates the common good, the public welfare for private interest.

That is not our destiny. We can challenge that. And so when we then say that there is a way to create those kinds of designs because we want to exist in other societies that even have lost their ways. So, we have a school, for example, of politics, policy and governance which is well-designed and which has unconventional curriculum.

It is training people to be ethical, to be people with cognition, the kind of range of knowledge they must have. It is training them to be people with capacity, and on the basis of that, what we have seen is that even in the 2023 elections, by the time, we had only produced about 320 people out of our programme and 55 of them picked up forms to run for election for the first time. Those are the kinds of baby steps that you follow to correct distortions.