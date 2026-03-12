Democracy And Its Enemies In Nigeria

It was Fela Anikulapo Kuti that sang in ‘Beast of No Nation’ that it is only in Nigeria that beasts are ruling human beings. And you ask how possible beasts rule human beings in Nigeria? To Fela, what Nigeria practices is not democracy but “demonstration of craze.” According to Fela, British colonialism gave Nigeria a fake and hollow form of parliamentary democracy shorn of its essential substance.

Fela witnessed Nigeria’s 1960- 1966 practice of that British-imposed parliamentary democracy and experienced its turbulent turmoil that culminated in severe social crises in Yorubaland and the Middle Belt and eventually sparked off military coups in 1966 and Biafra war.

He witnessed all those events, and it was not a palatable experience. As a musician plying his trade in 1970s, 1980s up till early 1990s, Fela used his music as a form of social protest against ills and cultural practices that impact negatively on Nigeria and that was in a very dangerous period of military rule and military-imposed civilian rule.

Fela’s position is, and that is our position, that Nigeria has never had democracy, for its conception and existence are governed by rules of conquest, autocracy, slavery and exploitation. Check it out! From 1851, when Lagos was conquered, was it not autocracy that Consul Beecroft and his successors imposed on Lagos. When Britain granted charter to Sir George Taubman Goldie in 1886 over the Oil Rivers Protectorate and Niger Territories, was it not conquistadorial principles and autocracy that he deployed to secure and govern the areas?

In 1900, when Britain revoked Royal Niger Company charter and assumed direct rule, was it not the same conquistadorial principles that it imposed using soldiers-offortune named Captain Frederick Lugard and Navy Commanders, RDR Moore and W. Egerson to manage Northern and Southern Protectorates and Colony of Lagos? Was there anything like democracy in any of those political entities? Certainly not. Now, Britain transformed these entities into a political behemoth in 1914 and recalled Lord Lugard from Hong Kong and imposed him as the governor.

In his five year rule, was there anything like democracy? From Governors Clifford to Robertson (1919-1960) was there anything like democracy in rulership of Nigeria? Nigerians talk glibly about democracy and like to bemuse themselves as “free people” which Wole Soyinka in his heydays of true prophecy has punctured in his book: ‘You Must Set Forth at Dawn” where he declared that Nigerians after the Biafra War were celebrating their triumph over Biafra not knowing that it was their conquest and enslavement that they celebrated.

Fela told Nigerians that they are a people subjugated under a beastly autocracy and not democracy. To fully understand what Nigeria is; you must recall the dicta of Lord Harcourt, the British Secretary for Colonies who told Lord Lugard to amalgamate disparate peoples as one country where one section (the North) becomes the “husband” of a “Lady of Means” called Southern Nigeria.

Then during the Independence Dinner Party, then Governor James Robertson delivered a speech where he told Balewa who he imposed on Nigeria as its Prime Minister that Balewa’s 1947 declaration at Nigeria’s Inaugural Central Legislature “that if the British were to leave Nigeria at that point, that he and his people (the North) would resume the (disrupted) Fodio’s jihadi march to dip the Koran at the Atlantic Sea (i.e. conquest of the South).”

One day, Nigerians will copy their mother-country by abolishing 1999 Constitution and, in its place, institute an egalitarian democracy founded on freedoms, rule of law, and universal brotherhood

Sir Robertson then joked by asking Balewa and the dignitaries that included Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo if that dream has not been realised in his becoming the Prime Minister of Nigeria? Cast your mind back to 1960 to date and ask yourselves if your existence and life have been driven and shaped by democracy? Yes, you ought to be the best judge of your best interests.

Are you ruled under democracy or autocracy? Every person who has ruled you, your father, your grandfather and great grandfather has been a dictator who deployed the worst principles of conquest and autocracy to govern and that was the reason Fela did not find any better word than “beast” to describe Nigerian rulers from 1862 to date. A beast is the worst kind of animal in the animal kingdom.

A lion devours its prey. A hyena eats carcasses of dead animals, python entraps its victims, coils itself round it and asphyxiates it to death and swallows it while crocodile batters its victim and eats the flesh raw.

That’s how beasts live. A human beast as Fela sang in his song does not exist in any humane and democratic environment for it can only live and survive in rule-of-the-jungle society where it forages for food by seizing and devouring its kind or other lesser animals. Nigeria from 1861 to date has been ruled by those who were by occupation, vocation and lifestyle enemies of democracy.

Becroft, RDR Moore, Walter Egerton, Lugard, Clifford, Cameron, Macpherson, Robertson were all soldiers-of-fortune deployed to exercise colonial authority and protect the interests of Britain. Balewa never wanted Nigeria and even was against forming Nigeria, yet this was the man Britain found most competent to rule Nigeria.

Yakubu Gowon was a neo-colonial instrument used by Britain to panelbeat Nigeria to shape after its ghastly political accident in 1966, while Murtala Mohammed was a Northern hegemonist whose exhumation and imposition of Lugardian Indirect Rule and Feudalism as contained in the 1976 Uniform Local Government System and 1978 feudal Land Use Decree, which constitute Nigeria’s present legal order having been consolidated as 1999 Constitution that remains the sole source of every evil and troubles of Nigeria. Every other ruler of Nigeria who is comfortable with this 1999 Constitution is a criminal accomplice and accessory after the fact, and together, they constitute the enemies of democracy in Nigeria.