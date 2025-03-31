Democracy Alive, Not Dying In Nigeria, Aremu Counters OBJ, Obi

Share

The Director General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Issa Aremu, has described Nigeria as a “democracy destination undergoing democratic consolidation,” contrary to claims by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, that democracy is dying in Africa, particularly in Nigeria.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2025 Ramadan lecture of the Institute in Ilorin and at Arewa House in Kaduna during special prayers marking the 73rd birthday of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, organized by the Arewa Think Tank Group, Aremu dismissed what he called the “New democracy-pessimism fad” by individuals who, according to him, “would not have been able to exhibit their limited leadership abilities in the past without democracy.”

He urged Nigerians to deepen and consolidate the democratic process, stressing that “democratic optimism must not in any way give way to democratic despair in Africa.”

“With 19 registered political parties, 93,469,008 total registered voters, 176,846 polling units, seven concluded presidential elections since 1999, five elected presidents—two elected twice, one graciously accepting electoral defeat—hundreds of state and National Assembly elections and by-elections, an active media, vibrant organized trade unions and civil society, and freedoms of assembly and expression, Nigeria is a model of how democracy lives, not dies,” Aremu said.

He cautioned the media to not only report but also critically assess those spreading messages of despair, arguing that both Obasanjo and Obi suffer from what he termed the “bring down what I cannot control” syndrome.

According to Aremu, “Democracy is alive for those who may not always have their way but still keep faith in the ballot. Afro-democracy is just another subterfuge for a call to authoritarianism by OBJ.

“Democracy is not divisible—it is defined by the 1999 Constitution and the simple majority that made OBJ president twice, Peter Obi governor, and a failed presidential candidate in 2023. Any claim that democracy is dying just because they are out of power is unhelpful and self-serving.”

Citing recent democratic transitions across Africa, Aremu argued that Obasanjo’s claims do not reflect reality. “Following the death of President Hage Geingob on February 4, 2024, Namibia successfully conducted elections and inaugurated its first female president, Nangolo Mbumba, who previously served as vice-president.

“Last year, Senegal elected the 45-year-old Bassirou Diomaye Faye, while Amadou Ba, the candidate of the ruling United in Hope (BBY) coalition, peacefully conceded defeat. OBJ must be operating from outer space to claim that democracy is dying in Africa,” he remarked.

He stressed that Africa’s development challenges require more democracy through quality political ideologies and programs, rather than doubt and fearmongering.

He also urged military juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to restore democracy through free and fair elections.

Aremu, who served as Director of the Labour Directorate of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) during the 2023 election, described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as an “audacious reformer” who, he said, “can and should run for a second term in 2027 to consolidate on his achievements in the labour sector.”

He praised Tinubu’s recent approval of a ₦758 billion bond to settle long-standing pension liabilities, describing it as “a timely, welcome act of compassion, statesmanship, and good governance” that will have a significant impact on the labour market, following the enactment of the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

