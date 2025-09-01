Dementia Research: Yobe Varsity Collects 1,100 Blood, Biopsy Samples

The Biomedical Science Research and Training Centre (BioRTC) at Yobe State University Damaturu has collected 1,100 biopsies and blood samples for its ongoing Dementia Research Project.

According to WHO, dementia is a generic term for several diseases that impair memory, thinking and ability to perform daily activities. It worsens overtime, mainly affecting people who are advanced in age.

Dementia is the seventh leading cause of death worldwide, and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people.

The Centre said the project was the first large-scale dementia cohort study of its kind in Northern Nigeria, designed to feed Africa’s first open-access Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) biobank.

It added that the research would be led by Prof. Mahmoud Maina, the Founder and Director of BioRTC as well as the Special Adviser to Governor Mai Mala Buni on Science, Research and Innovation.