France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembélé has been named the FIFA Best Men’s Player, while Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí claimed the top honour in the women’s category at a glittering ceremony held in Qatar on Tuesday.

Dembélé, 28, capped a remarkable year by adding the FIFA Best award to the Ballon d’Or he won in September.

The winger enjoyed a standout campaign with PSG, scoring 35 goals across all competitions as the club secured a historic treble of the Ligue 1 title, the French Cup and their first-ever UEFA Champions League crown. Speaking after receiving the award, Dembélé paid tribute to his teammates, describing the past season as a rewarding period of collective and personal success.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona forward, who was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, received his accolade on the eve of the Intercontinental Cup final between PSG and Flamengo, also staged in Qatar.

PSG’s success was further recognised as Luis Enrique was voted FIFA Best Men’s Coach, beating competition from Barcelona’s Hansi Flick and Liverpool’s Premier League-winning manager Arne Slot.

In the women’s category, Bonmatí continued her dominance by winning the FIFA Best Women’s Player award for the third straight year, matching her run of consecutive Ballon d’Or victories.

The 27-year-old midfielder expressed gratitude to her teammates, coaches and fans who supported her through a season marked by both triumphs and setbacks.

Despite missing the Champions League and European Championship finals last season, Bonmatí was named player of the tournament at the European Championship, overcoming a spell on the sidelines earlier in the competition as she recovered from viral meningitis.

She is currently injured after suffering a leg fracture in training ahead of Spain’s Nations League final second-leg victory over Germany.

England boss Sarina Wiegman was honoured as FIFA Best Women’s Coach after guiding her side to a third consecutive European Championship title.

In goalkeeping categories, Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma won the men’s award following another stellar year, while Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton claimed the women’s prize after her Euro 2025 success.

The ceremony also celebrated spectacular goals, with Santiago Montiel taking home the Puskás Award for his stunning overhead kick for Independiente in Argentina’s top flight.

Lizbeth Ovalle won the Marta Award for her memorable scorpion kick for Tigres in Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil.

Fans of Iraqi club Zakho SC received the FIFA Fan Award for donating stuffed toys to children with illnesses, while the FIFA Fair Play Award went to Andreas Harlass-Neuking, the SSV Jahn Regensburg team doctor who saved a supporter’s life.

All winners were selected through a combined vote involving fans, media representatives, national team captains and coaches, recognising performances between August 11, 2024, and August 2, 2025.