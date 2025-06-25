Demarcation: Ebonyi Community Accuses C’ttee Of Violating Govt’s White Paper

Share

The President General of Ishinkwo Community Development Union (ICDU) in Onicha Local Government Area Ebonyi State, Itumo Joseph Nwaliebu, has faulted the actions of the demarcation committee set up by the state government to resolve the boundary crisis between Ishinkwo and Abaomege communities.

Nwaliebu expressed his reservations in Abakaliki, the capital city, while brief – ing newsmen. He appealed to Governor Francis Nwifuru, to intervene and ensure justice and fairness in the ongoing boundary demarcation exercise between the war-torn communities.

The community leader said that the purpose of the parley was to draw the attention of Governor Nwifuru, to the problem facing the boundary demarcation exercise between Ishinkwo and Abaomege communities which invariably was affecting Ishinkwo community.

Nwaliebu alleged that the boundary demarcation implementation committee, has strived to conceal the governor’s sight and knowledge out of the process of the demarcation exercise thereby jeopardizing the procedure.

