July 31, 2025
‘Demands Must Be Met’, Nurses Vow To Continue Strike

The National Association of Nurses and Midwives, Federal Health Institutions Sector, has vowed to continue with its ongoing strike until key aspects of their demands are addressed.

The National Chairman, Morakinyo-Olajide Rilwan, made this statement on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television.

Rilwan said that the striking nurses will ignore calls by the government to return to duty without meeting some of their demands.

When asked what would happen if the government requests that they first return to work as it considers their demands, Rilwan said, “That is what the government will definitely ask for, that we should suspend the strike so they can look at our demands.

“We are not comfortable with that. We have to make sure that parts of the demand are attended to before we can suspend the strike at all.”

