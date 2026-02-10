…Demand Mandatory Real-Time Results Transmission

Ten civil society organisations (CSOs) have urged the National Assembly to seize the ongoing harmonisation of the Electoral Bill to entrench transparency, credibility and public trust in the 2027 general election.

Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), International Press Centre (IPC), The Kukah Centre, ElectHer, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, TAF Africa, Yiaga Africa, Spaces for Change, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), and Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) — insisted that electronic transmission of results must be mandatory, not discretionary.

Presenting the statement, Executive Director of CEMESO, Dr Akin Akingbulu, said the National Assembly must “expeditiously harmonise and pass provisions that reinforce transparency and credibility in Nigeria’s electoral system.” He stressed that certainty in the law is essential for sustainable democracy.