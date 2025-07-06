Demand For Savannah State, Seats For Women Dominate N’east Hearing In Maiduguri2025: Inec Gives Update On Anambra Elections

Thousands of agitators for the creation of Savannah State dominated the Senate zonal public hearing at the Muhammadu Indimi International Conference Hall, University of Mauduguri, the venue for Northeast Zonal public hearing on the 1999 constitutiona review yesterday.

Presenting the demand for the creation Savannah State yesterday, Ambassador Dauda Danladi said , for the first time in the history of their quest for the creation of Savannah State, that they have the blessings of the state government under the leadership of Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, traditional institutions and the entire good people of Borno State.

“It is therefore on behalf of the people of Askira/Uba, Bayo, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kwaya-Kusar and Shani Local Government Areas, as well as the entire good people of Borno State that I humbly present our demand for the creation of Savannah State out of the present Borno State,” Amb. Dankladi said.