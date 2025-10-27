Deluge Of Demands For New States

Eyes on NASS as constitution review

C’ttee receives 55 proposals for new states

FELIX NWANERI writes on demands for new states before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Constitution Review, which at the weekend rounded off clauseby-clause review of all proposals in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)

As the National Assembly Joint Committee on Constitution Review concluded clause-by-clause review of all proposals in the ongoing amendment to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) during its two-day retreat in Lagos, which ended Saturday, the question is: Will creation new states be accorded priority given the proposals before the committee?

While the question is against the backdrop of the general belief that there are usually “no go areas” during constitutional amendment processes, the joint constitution review committee of the 10th National Assembly revealed that it received 55 proposals for the creation of new states and 278 requests for the establishment of additional local government areas from various interest groups across the country.

The chairperson of the committee and Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who disclosed this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, further revealed that the committee also received two requests for boundary adjustments and 69 bills seeking amendments to various constitutional provisions.

The statement read in part: “We have been in this process for the past two years, engaging our constituents, critical stakeholders, institutions, civil society organisations and interest groups; in town hall meetings, interactive sessions and public hearings, harvesting and synthesising views and perspectives which has ultimately culminated in what we have here today – 69 bills, 55 state creations requests, two boundary adjustment and 278 local government creation requests.”

Senator Jibrin reiterated that the committee will conclude the exercise and transmit it to state assemblies before end of the year given its promise to Nigerians that it will deliver the first set of amendments before the end of 2025.

“I believe we can deliver on this promise if we engage the bills and the issues with open minds. I acknowledge we represent constituents with diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic cleavages through different political platforms, but the constitution is the grundnorm for Nigerian citizens and nationhood, which we must approach with patriotism and nationalism as higher shared goals,” he added.

Recall that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had during the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Jibrin and has the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, as deputy chairman, noted that the 1999 Constitution needed to be reviewed to bring some of its provisions in line with current realities. The House of Representatives, on its part, declared that it will complete activities for the review of the constitution by December 2025, to avoid conflict with electoral activities ahead of the 2027 general election.

Deluge of requests before 10th NASS Despite the legislative hurdle involved in state creation and the belief that the current 36 state-structure has become increasingly difficult to sustain due to dwindling revenue, it has been unending demand for creation of new states since the last exercise by General Sani Abacha’s regime 29 years ago.

Interestingly, the demand, which usually crops up whenever the National Assembly embarks on constitutional amendment, explains why it is at the fore in ongoing review of the constitution by the 10th National Assembly, and like in the past, some of the reasons proponents of the 55 new states have advanced are marginalisation and imbalance in the federal structure. The proposals submitted by various interest groups span the six geopolitical zones and some of them have passed second reading at the Senate and House of Representatives.

Demands from the North-East are Savannah State (from Borno), Kwararafa State (from Taraba), Katagum State (from Bauchi), Amana State (from Adamawa), South Sardauna State (from Taraba) and Muri State (from Taraba). From the North-West are Gurara State (from Kaduna), New Kaduna State (from Kaduna), Hadejia State (from Jigawa), Gobir State (from Sokoto), Kainji State (from Kebbi and Niger), Tiga State (from Kano) and Ghari State (from Kano) From the North Central are Edu State (from Niger), Okun State (from Kogi) Okura State (from Kogi), South Plateau State (from Plateau), Lowland State (from Plateau), Plateau State (new carve from existing Plateau), New Kogi State (from Kogi, Nasarawa and Edo), Ifesowapo State (from Kwara) Abuja State (from the FCT), Apa State (from Benue) and Ayatutu State (from Benue).

From the South-East are Orashi State (from Anambra, Imo, and Rivers), Orlu State (from Imo), Anioma State (from Delta), Etiti State (Imo and Anambra and Abia), Aba State (from Abia) and Adada State (from Enugu) Demands from the South-South are Atlantic City State (from Rivers (Bori State (from Rivers), Iwuroha State (from Rivers), Obolo State (from Akwa Ibom), Warri State (from Delta), Toru-Ebe State (from Delta) and Ogoja State (from Cross River). From the South-West are Ijebu State (from Ogun), Igbomina State (from Osun, Kwara and Ekiti), Oke-Ogun State (from Oyo), Ibadan State (from Oyo), New Oyo State (from Oyo), Ife-Ijesha State (from Osun, Ondo and Ekiti), Remo State (from Ogun) and Lagoon State (from Lagos and Ogun).

Steps to state creation Creation of a new state in Nigeria is a tall order as procedures to be adopted by the National Assembly according to section 8 (i) of the 1999 Constitution, states: “An Act of the National Assembly for the purpose of creating a new state shall only be passed if (a) A request, supported by at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new state) in each of the following, namely (i) the Senate and the House of Representatives, (ii) The House of Assembly in respect of the area, and (iii) The local government councils in respect of the area, is received by the National Assembly.”

Section 6 of the constitution further states that“(b) A proposal for the creation of the state is thereafter approved in a referendum by at least two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for creation of the state originated; (c) The result of the referendum is then approved by a simple majority of all the states of the federation supported by a simple majority of members of the Houses of Assembly; and (d) The proposal is approved by a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.”

Perhaps, it was against the backdrop of the process involved in state creation that the 2014 National Conference recommended that the country’s constitution should be amended to allow for a less onerous process. The conference, which specifically approved the creation of an additional state for the South-East “in the spirit of reconciliation, equity and justice,” agreed that henceforth, state creation should be on the basis of parity between the geo-political zones to ensure equality of zones.

According to conference’s recommendations, such aspiration must be backed by the potential viability of the proposed state in terms of economic potential, human natural and material resources as well as minimum land and water mass. Delegates at the confab also agreed that the envisaged state must have cultural and historical antecedent, with strong cultural affinity amongst its population, while the component should be contiguous.

In addition, the conference also adopted the recommendation that for any new state to be created, it must have a minimum population of one million persons. The delegates also approved in principle, the eventual creation of 18 additional states across the country as a way of meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people. This, added to the one approved for the South-East, brought the number 19 new states.

From three regions to 36 states

At independence in 1960, Nigeria had three regions – Northern Region, Eastern Region and Western Region. A fourth region, Midwest, was later created in 1963. However, creation of states would begin in 1967 under General Yakubu Gowon’s regime. He dissolved the regions and created 12 states out of them.

They are North-Western State, North-Eastern State, Kano State, North-Central State, Benue-Plateau State, Kwara State, Western State, Lagos State, MidWestern State, Rivers State, SouthEastern State and East-Central State. The number of states jumped to 19 in 1976, when the then Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed, carved out seven new states from the existing 12.

They are Niger and Sokoto from North-Western State; Bauchi, Gongola and Borno from North Eastern State; Plateau and Benue from Benue Plateau State; Ondo, Ogun and Oyo from Western State; Imo and Anambra from East Central State. Eleven years after (1987), the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida created two more new states – Akwa Ibom and Katsina – to bring the number of states to 21. Akwa Ibom was carved out of Cross River State, while Kastina was carved out of Kaduna State.

Babangida created additional nine states in 1991 to take the number of states to 30. The states are Adamawa and Taraba from Gongola; Enugu from Anambra, Edo and Delta from the then Bendel, Yobe from Borno, Jigawa from Kano, Kebbi from Sokoto and Osun from Oyo. The General Sani Abacha, regime which acted on the recommendations of the National Constitutional Conference (NCC) on the need for more states, created six additional states on October 1, 1996. That brought the number of states in Nigeria to 36.

The states are Ebonyi that was created from Abia and Enugu; Bayelsa from Rivers, Nasarawa from Plateau, Zamfara from Sokoto, Gombe from Bauch and Ekiti from Ondo. NASS on a familiar path This is not the first time the National Assembly would be flooded with demands for new states during a constitution review process.

New Telegraph recalls that memoranda submitted by various interest groups on state creation were more than 45 during a similar exercise by the 7th Assembly in 2012. Thirty-four of such memoranda were intra-state demands, seven on inter-state, while four cut across geopolitical zones. It was a similar experience, when the 9th National Assembly embarked on a review of the constitution. Among the demands then include that by the Annang speaking people of Akwa Ibom State, who called for the creation of ITAI State from the present Akwa Ibom State.

A proposal and memorandum in that regard was submitted to the Senate ad-hoc Committee on Constitutional Review by leader of the delegation and chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ati Annang Foundation, Sir Emem Akpabio, through the then senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Chris Ekpenyong.

Akpabio then said that the people of the old Annang province led by representatives from Ati Annang, Afe Annang, Afe Nkuku Annang and Annang Leaders of Thought decided to submit the proposal and memorandum for the creation of ITA State with its capital in Ikot Ekpene as the Annang nation remains one of the country’s oldest nationalities.

He added that people of the area are homogeneous aborigines with a population of 1.1 million as projected from the provisional figures of the 1991 National census, covering eight local government areas of Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika, Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, Obot Akara, Ukanafun and Oruk Anam.

There was also a demand for the creation of Katagum State from the present Bauchi State. Its campaigners at the time, led by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, said the demand dates back to 1980s and that the Second Senate in 1981 as well as the 2014 National Conference approved it. Alhaji Ahmed, who declared that the proposed state is economically viable in the areas of agriculture, solid minerals, livestock and water resources, added that it would bring development closer to the people when created.

Other new states that have been proposed over time include Toru-Ibe, Anioma, Oil Rivers, Ogoja, Afemaiesan and New Delta in the South-South; Oduduwa, Ijebu, Ibadan, Ijesha in the South-West; Apa, Idoma, Edu, Okun and Oya in the North Central; Amana and Savannah in the North-East, and Gurara in the North-West.

The case of South-East

For the people of the South-East zone, their demand for an additional state has been a recurring decimal. Their quest is premised on the belief that an additional state will bring them at par with the other zones of the country. The South-East is the only geopolitical zone in the country with five states; Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo and there have been campaigns by several groups in each of the five states of the zone over the years for the proposed new state to be created from their respective areas. The demands are Aba State from the present Abia State by the people Ukwa and Ngwa ethnic nationalities. Same goes for the people of the old Nsukka Division in Enugu State, who want Adada State.

It is the same story Imo State, where there have been demands for Orlu, Njaba and Orashi states respectively by different groups. Agitators of Aba State made up of Ukwa and Ngwa ethnic nationalities are of the view that a similar demand was made to the British Colonial Government in 1954 as well as in 1980 and 1983 to both Houses of the National Assembly.

They listed states which were marked for creation along with Aba State at the time to include, Adamawa, Jigawa, Katsina, Kogi, Taraba and Enugu. The desire of the agitators of Aba State is to have nine local government areas – Aba North, Aba South, Osisioma Ngwa, Obingwa, Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa South, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East and Ukwa West local government areas – carved out of the present Abia State. Similarly, those behind the Adada State project have continued to argue that of all the old provinces in the then Eastern Nigeria, Nsukka Province remains the only one that has not been accorded a state status.

They also argue that theirs’ remains the oldest outstanding state creation agitation in Igbo land, pointing out that their demand would have since come to fruition if not for the intervention by the military in 1983, as the then National Assembly, on March 16 of that year, moved a motion for the creation of Adada State.

In the same Enugu State, the people of Awgu, who have over the years cried out over perceived marginalisation, want what they call Equity State, which will see them teaming with Aninri council (also in the present Enugu); Afikpo in Ebonyi; Okigwe, Onuimo, Orsu, Nwangele, Orlu, Oru East and West in Imo and Umunneochi in Abia. Another agitation is that for Etiti State. Its proponents want it carved out from the present Anambra, Imo and Abia states.

It would include councils in Anambra like Aguata, Nnewi North and South, Orumba South and North and Ihiala, while from Imo councils like Ideato North and South, Onuimo, Orsu, Nwangele, Orlu, Nkwere, Oru East and West, Njaba, Okigwe would join alongside Isu and Umunneochi from Abia. The situation is more intriguing in Imo State. A section of leaders in Imo West and Anambra South senatorial districts have continued to push for the creation of Njaba State, while others are demanding for Orlu and Orashi states respectively.

The proposed Njaba State, according to its promoters should be carved out of the 12 local government areas that make-up Imo West: Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema, Nkwerre, Nwangele, Isu, Njaba, Ideato North and Ideato South. They are to be joined by Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. Agitators of Orlu State want only the 12 councils that make up the senatorial district to be accorded a state status. They argue that Orlu zone is the third largest city in Nigeria with an estimated population of about two million people and enormous potentials to sustain itself as a state.

A similar demand is that of Orashi State, although its proponents want some local government areas in Anambra and Rivers states to be added to it, as accorsding to them, the area is a virtual geographical autonomy of its own and will abate complaints of marginalisation by the people of the area against the present governments in Rivers, Anambra and Imo states. There is also demand for Anioma State which has gained traction of late.

The senator representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko, who is in the vanguard of the demand, believes that the creation of the proposed Anioma State will give Anioma people the recognition and representation they deserve. Nwoko, who is a also a member of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review is also of the view that the proposed new state will serve as a beacon of unity and progress; not just for the people of Delta North, but for Nigeria as a whole. Expressing optimism that the National Assembly will approve the application for the creation of Anioma State, the lawmaker said he believes in his people, the resilience of the Anioma spirit, the strength of their culture, and the depth of their contributions to Nigeria’s growth.

“This belief is more than a personal mantra; it is the fuel behind a historic movement. While others may have seen the idea of Anioma State as distant or unrealistic, I see a path forward. “Anioma State is a longoverdue act of justice for a people with a distinct identity, culture, and contribution to national development. For me, this is not about personal gain. It is not about Vpower or prestige. It is about correcting historical imbalances and giving the Anioma people the recognition and representation they deserve.

“I see Anioma State as a beacon of unity and progress; not just for the people of Delta North, but for Nigeria as a whole. Anioma State, a proposed state for the Igbo-speaking people of Delta North, has long been a subject of debate, but I understand that big changes take time and resistance is inevitable. “That is why I am pushing forward, not because it’s easy, but because it is necessary. I have seen what persistence can achieve, whether in my professional life, philanthropic efforts, or political service.

And it is with that same conviction that the dream of Anioma State continues to gain momentum with more Nigerians becoming aware of the Anioma cause. “More lawmakers are listening. More traditional rulers and citizens voicing support, and what was once considered unlikely is now within reach,” Nwoko said.

New states, to be or not

Many have attributed rising demand for new states to minority fears, quest for equity as well as desire for speedy development, while others say they are inspired by the same concerns that informed state creations in the past.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who chairs the House committee on constitution review, Benjamin Kalu, for instance, said the deluge of requests for state creation may have emanated from the people’s desire to enjoy more dividends of democracy. His words “I think it reflects the desire to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

People want the dividends of democracy to trickle down the grassroots and they feel in their minds that the best approach is to have their own state. “So, if you watch the space closely, you will see that President Bola has been very intentional in creating development commissions across the country.

Beyond the feeling of marginalisation is a desire to have the dividends of democracy felt at the grassroots more than before, and the instrument of state creation, for some people, is what they believe will be used as a tool to achieve that. “That’s what many Nigerians believe.

The more states you create, the more they will have access to the dividends of democracy. Whether that is true or not, it is not for me to judge because you know I am a presiding officer and the chairman of the committee of the constitution Turning every local government into a state is not the solution to Nigeria’s governance challenges.

The real issue is not the number of states but the dysfunctional federal structure that concentrates power at the centre, stifling regional development review, and I can’t take a position. “My position is to be the unbiased umpire, who will listen to the desires of all Nigerians either through the bills presented to the parliament for constitutional amendment or the memoranda that we received from the public. So, when we do, we analyse and then take a position based on what the people want.”

However, there are members of a political school, who believe that besides minority fears, inequality and skewed development, the major motivations for the persistent demands for more states is quest for political empires and influence by the elite class. Whether the motivations for agitation for the new states are genuine or not, questions that have been asked over time are: Has creation of more states addressed the fears of minorities and the feelings of marginalisation and domination?

Has it resulted to good governance and speedy development at the sub-national level? If states are meant to bring governance closer to the people, what is the essence of local government areas? While satisfactory answers are yet to be provided for these questions, there is also a raging debate over the propriety or otherwise of the 36 statestructure as against a return to regionalism on the basis of the six geo-political zones given that global trend is aggressively moving towards contraction of size of government and cost of governance.

The belief in most quarters is that without the monthly disbursement from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), most of the states will not survive as their respective Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) amounts to nothing. It is against this backdrop that those who believe that the idea for additional states be jettisoned, even called for a reduction in the number of the existing ones.

According to them, Nigeria cannot attain development by high recurrent expenditure and reduced capital expenditure it has continued to experience as a result of proliferation of states. A chieftain of the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who spoke on the fresh demand for new states, told New Telegraph that it should not be the priority of any zone for now given the near insolvency situation of most of the existing 36 states.

He, however, noted that if there should be any demand for new states, it should come from the South-East in order to bring the zone at par with the other five zones. According to him, what should be paramount as the 10th National Assembly reviews the constitution are restructuring of the country to reflect true federalism, devolution of power to the states and state police.

His words: “Although the belief before now is that equality of states among the six geopolitical zones will go a long way in further strengthening the country’s unity, I don’t think that creation of new states shouldn’t be the priority. The major reason is that most of the existing states are said to be insolvent up to the extent that they cannot even pay salaries of their respective civil servants.

“The priority as the 10th National Assembly reviews the constitution should be restructuring, devolution of power and establishment of state police to curb rising insecurity in the country. There is no state in Nigeria that cannot be viable but the issue is that they have not been given the necessary latitude to explore and exploit their respective comparative advantages in order to grow.

“What we have is a political structure that makes it impossible for our governors not to even be creative in the area of generating revenue to run their states. Rather, they just sit down and wait for allocation from the Federal Government. That is why it looks as if some states are not viable. So, unviability of states is as a result of over concentration of power in the Federal Government and that is why everyone is talking about devolution of power.”

National Organising Secretary of pan Yoruba socio cultural organisation, Afenifere, Kole Omololu, who shared Okorie’s views, said the proposed state creation negates Afenifere’s demand for true federalism. He maintained that instead of proliferating states that may later be unviable, the National Assembly should focus on constitutional reforms that will devolve power, return resource control to the regions and grant states the autonomy to develop at their own pace.

His words: Creation of more states without a viable economic foundation will only compound the financial burden on the nation, as many existing states are already struggling to generate sufficient Internally Generated Revenue and rely heavily on federal allocations to survive. ‘’Turning every local government into a state is not the solution to Nigeria’s governance challenges. The real issue is not the number of states but the dysfunctional federal structure that concentrates power at the centre, stifling regional development.

“Nigeria needs a system where states or regions control their resources and contribute an agreed percentage to the Federal Government, just as it was during the First Republic. This is the only path to sustainable development, not the reckless creation of more administrative units.”

The arguments for and against the creation of new states, notwithstanding, whether President Bola-Tinubu-led Federal Government and the 10th National Assembly will yield to demand for new states at a time there are calls to scale down cost of governance would be seen in the days ahead.