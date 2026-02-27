Delta’s Deep Creek Can’t Stop Oborevwori’s Project Delivery, Says Clark

Delta State Commissioner for Riverine Infrastructure, Chief Ebikeme Clark, has justified the irrevocable commitment of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the development of riverine communities in the state.

Clark who inspected ongoing projects, including the 3.1-kilometre road linking Kolokolo and Tisun communities in Warri North council area and the Oporoza Model Secondary School at Warri South-West, in Warri North and Warri South-West Local Government Areas, yesterday said the Oborevwori administration remains determined to advance meaningful infrastructure under his ‘Renewed Hope for M.O.R.E Agenda’ to riverine localities.

The Commissioner, flanked by the leaders of the benefiting communities and representatives of the firm handling the projects, emphasized that the Governor is resolute in ensuring that residents of riverine communities enjoy the same quality of infrastructure available in urban centres, despite the challenges posed by the creek terrain. He said:

“This is the deep creek of Delta State. For Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, terrain is not a limitation. “He has proven his capacity in urban areas and is replicating the same standards in riverine communities. He is breaking the jinx.”