Delta’s Best Graduating Students Get Oborevwori’s Automatic Scholarships

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has granted automatic scholarship awards to all best graduating students across the four stateowned universities.

The institutions are, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Dennis Osadebey University, Asaba, University of Delta (UNIDEL), Agbor and Southern Delta University, Ozoro. Each beneficiary will receive full funding to pursue Masters and Ph.D. programmes in any recognized Nigerian universities after completing the standard scholarship procedures and documentation to access the awards.

The governor said the aimed was to strengthen academic excellence and supporting youth development. The Executive Secretary of the state’s Bursary and Scholarship Board, Dr. Godfrey Enita, in Asaba yesterday said the gesture reflects the Governor’s unwavering commitment to empowering young people through the M.O.R.E. Agenda, particularly in the area of human capital development.

