Delta’s Anioma Town Agog For Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Peace, Unity Pursuit

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has received accolade for unity, peace and progress pursuit as encapsulated in his four prong M.O.R.E agenda that has endeared vibrant cultural festivals across the state.

The Traditional Prime Minister of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, Chief James Asika Onwordi, a.k.a Ibori, the Onishe Ezemu, who led the 2025 edition of Iwu Festival in Ubulu-Uku, an ancient town in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, gave credit to the Govemor for his peace and security agenda of renewed hope.

The chieftain, crowded by hundreds of youths said, indigenes and residents of the state cannot sing, dance, and perform traditional or religious rites in an atmosphere of chaos and disharmony but acknowledged that “peace is better than war.”

He described the Iwu Festival as Ubulu-Uku’s Christmas day, and.juxtaposed it with a period of peace, unity, reconcilation and harmony in the kingdom, within Anioma ethnic nationality, and celebrated yearly in October, to enhance peaceful coexistence.

He said, “Iwu Festival is a festival of reconciliation and peace, unity and progress as it is being preached by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. It brings the entire community together, no matter their differences – to dance, examine conscience, forgive and celebrate as one family.”