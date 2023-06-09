Deltans Move To Protect Communities From Imminent Flood

Panic stricken Del- tans are building foreshore walls to protect their communities from being washed away by imminent ravaging floods. Investigation conducted in flood prone areas showed that some communities are already facing the effect just as the majority of the victims have been trapped in their areas.

It was gathered that in the riverine communities, mostly Ijaw areas, the people are fighting vigorously to prevent the flooding of their areas, and have been erecting foreshore walls to avert such disaster. Subsequently, inhabitants of some towns and villages are leaving their communities to the hinterland to save their lives and property.

A few of them at Bu- rutu and Bomadi, who spoke with our correspondent, expressed fear of facing another round of flood that devastated their farmlands, fish camp in the past. “We are afraid of facing another terrible effect of flood, hence we are relocating to neighbouring communities that are free of such natural disaster,” said an 80-year- old man who simply gave his name as Bozimo.