Deltans Experiencing Positive Changes Under Oborevwori’s Leadership – Clark

Elder Statesman and Convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has praised Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for his substantial accomplishments since taking office on May 29, 2023.

In a recent open letter, Clark commended Oborevwori for his swift progress and deemed him as having surpassed his predecessors in a remarkably short period.

He specifically highlighted the transformation of Warri into a vibrant commercial center and addressed longstanding infrastructure issues across the state. Clark took issue with Senator Ned Nwoko’s claims of inefficiency regarding the Oborevwori administration, characterizing such assertions as unfounded.

He encouraged critics to acknowledge that no past governor of Delta State has managed to deliver comparable results within the same timeframe.

The prominent Ijaw leader recognized the governor’s initiatives to restore Warri as one of Nigeria’s key commercial hubs, a status that had waned due to previous neglect.

He applauded Oborevwori for engaging Julius Berger Construction Company to undertake vital projects, including the construction of three flyovers, a cloverleaf interchange, pedestrian bridges, and extensive road expansions at the DSC Roundabout.

