Delta@34: Oborevwori Hails Ibru, E.K Clark, Others

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has paid glowing tribute to the first civilian Governor of the state, late Olorogun Felix Ibru and the First Republican Minister of Information, late Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, at the Thanksgiving service at the Government House Chapel in Asaba yesterday said the duo of Ibru and Clark championed the creation of the state from the defunct Bendel State.

Emu, supported by the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ebimotimi Guwor, the Commissioner for Finance, Okemor Fidelis Tilije and his counterpart in Works (Highway Roads), Reuben Izezi, said Delta has always taken the lead in all spheres of life since it was created, hence it has reasons to celebrate.

He said: “Delta is the only state in Nigeria that has respected the principle of zoning politically. “We are standing firm, strongly and taking the lead with clear cut policies and programmes, among the comity of states in Nigeria.”

He said the state has since its creation been blessed with level headed administrators and governors, but currently highly favoured with Oborevwori that has transformed the state politically and infrastructurally, through structural adjustment policies ard programmes in job and wealth creation, better welfare packages, free healthcare delivery, meaningful education and economic revival, that has transformed the state.