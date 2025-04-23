Delta, Xenergi In Strategic Partnership To Develop KGIP

Share

The Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) of the Delta State Government and the Xenergi Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the KGG Gas Eco-Industrial Park (KGIP) at Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

The initiative aimed at boosting the MORE Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to position the state as the leading oil and gas destination in Nigeria.

Also, it was to enhance infrastructure and facilities within the KGIP area, support efficient services, create employment and operations within his industrial parl pursuit.

The Secretary to the Government of the State, Dr. Kingsley Emu, supported by the Managing Director of Delta Special Economic Zone, Pastor Godwin Akpovie and the CEO of Xenergi, Mr. Emeka Ene, in Asaba said the partnership is focused on securing world-class infrastructure that are essential for the development of industrial facilities and attracting investors.

