Delta Workers Jubilate As Minimum Wage Hits Paying Points

Workers in Delta State wore smiling faces yesterday as the new minimum wage approved by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the workforce in the state started dropping in their accounts for the month of October.

With great excitement, the workers in their hundreds besieged their paying points in Asaba yesterday to cash out of the new payment.

The governor had last Sunday at Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area ordered the Accountant General of the state to immediately commence the payment of the new wages to workers.

He warned against payment to ghost workers and those that absconded to oversea countries for seek greener pastures but still on the payroll of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, in Asaba yesterday, said Delta civil servants are the happiest in Nigeria because the Governor emphatic and workers’ friendly.

He said: “It takes a compassionate person to always match his words with action. “His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has consistently maintained this standard and that is what you are seeing reflecting on the wages of workers. “Workers were about the first set of people he visited at the state’s Secretariat immediately he assumed office.”

