Delta Won’t Pay For Poorly Executed Road Projects –Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) Mr Charles Aniagwu, yesterday, cautioned contractors to be more diligent in project execution because the state government will not pay for poorly executed road projects. Speaking during inspection of projects in Okpe and Ethiope East local government areas of the state, Aniagwu said that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had zero tolerance for poorly executed projects and urged engineers in the ministry to brace up for effective supervision.

The projects inspected include reconstruction and widening of Jeddo – Ughoton road with spur to Ugbokodo; rehabilitation of failed sections of Orerokpe – Okuloho – Oviri road both in Okpe Local Government Area. Others are construction of Oviorie – Ogorivwo-Ovu – Okuedafe – Eku Road Phase 1; Construction of Okpe and Agbomiyerin Roads in Kokori; Construction of Samagidi – Ediagbo village road and construction of Itama Road Umeghe – Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Aniagwu, who was in company of Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, urged contractors handling projects for the state government to do the right thing while assuring them of prompt payments for their services. He said: “Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has made it very clear that he has zero tolerance for poorly executed jobs and for jobs that are not properly done we are not going to certify and even if it is corruptly certified we will not pay.

“So we are busy inspecting these projects because we have to give our people value for their money, the money we are using to pay for these roads belong to Deltans and the best thing we are going to do as an administration is to make sure that Deltans have value for that money. “We are happy with the level of jobs done in a number of these projects and in some others we have pointed out a number of things they have to do to ensure that they meet up with the specifications as spelt out in our BEME and we will not compromise on that.”

He called for citizens’ participation in project monitoring adding that a call centre would be established in the ministry. He appreciated community youths in the areas for collaborating with contractors to ensure proper execution of the projects and advised youths and other stakeholders across the state to continue partnering with the government to ensure that an enabling atmosphere was created for development to take place.

On his part, Rt. Hon. Akpowowo commended Aniagwu for inspecting projects across the state and called on citizens to own projects around them to ensure proper execution. “As Commissioner for Urban Renewal that was what I was doing, I go to sites and see things for myself and make corrections where necessary,” he stated.