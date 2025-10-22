Delta Women Backs Tinubu, Oborevwori Re-Election

Delta State women, under the umbrella of Unique Ladies for Sheriff (ULF), on Wednesday, endorsed the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as sole candidates for the 2027 elections, declaring that there is “No vacancy” in Aso Rock and Government House, Asaba.

President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori will be seeking a second term in office, and the women, with large followership at the grassroots, have declared their total support to return the duo to office unopposed.

The declaration was made during a colourful event at the Cenotaph, Asaba, with women representatives from all 25 local government areas of Delta State in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator of Unique Ladies for Sheriff, Dame Nkem Patience Okwuofu, in her keynote address themed, ‘Touching the Grassroots,’ said the gathering marked a defining moment for Delta women to reaffirm their support for Governor Oborevwori’s leadership and the MORE Agenda.

“We are reaching out to young girls, farmers, artisans, and businesswomen — the true heartbeat of Delta State. We must continue to communicate the governor’s development strides and strengthen our grassroots structures,” Okwuofu said.

The ULF national coordinator appreciated Governor Oborevwori and his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, for their commitment to inclusive governance and grassroots development.

She urged the women to key into government programmes, participate actively in voter enlightenment, and promote community development initiatives.

Wife of the Governor, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, represented by the wife of the Chief of Staff, Mrs Ewoma Erijo, commended the unity among the women.

She assured them of continued support from the First Lady’s office.

The Senior Policy Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, in his goodwill message, commended the women for their strong presence and active political engagement.

“Let every woman be a virtue in her community. Participate fully in the programmes of government and ensure that interventions are channelled to the right quarters,” he said.

Funkekeme thanked the women for their continued support for Governor Oborevwori and emphasised the importance of women’s roles in advancing government initiatives at the grassroots.

A motion for a vote of confidence was moved by Princess Pat, reaffirming the group’s support for both President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori.

“By virtue of what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori have achieved, we, the Unique Ladies for Sheriff, pass a vote of confidence in them. Come 2027, both leaders will return unopposed,” she declared.

The motion was seconded by Irene Imilar, who echoed the group’s confidence in the leadership of both leaders to continue steering the nation and state toward progress.