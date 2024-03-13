Delta Woman King: Cultural icon of global appeal

Preamble:

The late Omu of Anioma, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu, was a shining example of a virtuous woman. She lived for the service of humanity. Her uncommon favour positioned her for the traditional title. She was a woman ‘king’ with a difference in a town (Okpanam) that has a traditional ruler. Her palace, carriage, humility, sense of judgement and technical-knowhow, speak volumes about the powers she exhibited while she reigned on the throne.

Birth

HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu was born at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School, Barkin Ladi in Plateau State and St. Murumba’s College, Okpanam, a neighbouring town to Asaba in Oshimili North Council Area. She worked for a couple of years in the Ministry of Finance, Benin City, Edo State before proceeding to L.T.C. College of English and Secretarial Studies in London, England. She also attended South West London College, England, Henderson State University, Arkansas and University of Nevada, United States of America. She was crowned Omu of Okpanam on January 26, 2002; Omu-Anioma on January 15, 2010; and Nneoha on October 19, 2020. On October 7, 1998, HRM Omo N’Oba Erediauwa, Oba of Benin, presented Obi Martha Dunkwu royal beads (Ivie-Urhu – Beaded necklace).

Who is an Omu in Anioma land?

Omu is a man and woman put together. She is a Queen Mother. Appointed by her community as female King (as the case may be; Eze-nwanyi). She is entitled to a palace and palace chiefs but specifically in charge of women and markets and then the community deity. At her coronation, she ceases to be married if she was, because she has to return to her father’s place to reign. She attends meetings of male council and she is buried like a king at death. She does not eat in public places. No lover. No husband. She dresses the way an Omu should dress and she bears the spiritual responsibility of her community in the case of mysterious happenings. She finds solutions to mysterious happenings in the community.

Her death

Omu Anioma died a few days after the demise of the Asagba of Asaba, HRM Obi Prof. Chike Edozien. Her death was felt by everyone in the community and by those who have come in contact with her because she was most loved and had a unique personality. She was beauty personified and an amazon of some sorts, who wielded a lot of powers and was full of grace and displayed an uncommon poise and lifestyle. She died in the early hours of Friday, February 17, 2024. Not only the people of Okpanam and Anioma nations were thrown into weeping and mourning at her death, but the entire Delta State, Nigeria and the world, as her influence while on earth was widespread. The shocking news of the sudden death of the Royal Mother of Anioma Nation has left an indelible mark on womenfolk because she was a global Icon of culture. Omu as a global cultural icon She was a global symbol of cultural preservation and advancement throughout her lifetime.

The Chief Executive Officer of Bridge Radio, an Asaba-based FM Station, Dr. Henry Nzekwu, said the late Omu Anioma, stood tall, not only as a revered figure within her community, but as a global symbol of cultural preservation and advancement. During the 2023 Global Icon of African Cultural Heritage Award on Omu Anioma on Tuesday December 5, 2023, at Okpanam, when he held sway as chairman of the occasion. Nzekwu said of her: “It is an honour to be asked to chair such an auspicious occasion of huge cultural significance. Today, we stand witness to a moment that transcends time – a celebration of legacy, culture, and the embodiment of excellence. “The conferment of the Global Icon of African Cultural Heritage award upon the eminent custodian of Anioma culture, Her Royal Majesty Obi Dr Martha Dunkwu, the Omu Anioma, is an epochal moment in the annals of Anioma History. “This recognition isn’t just about an individual; it is a tribute to the enduring appeal and significance of Anioma’s cultural fabric. The Omu Anioma stands tall, not only as a revered figure within her community but as a global symbol of cultural preservation and advancement.

“Her Royal Majesty, through her profound dedication and unwavering commitment, has upheld the mantle of custodianship of our culture and traditions with grace and fortitude, helping to preserve our cultural heritage, and nurturing progress within our communities and beyond. Her leadership strips culture of its mystique; making it endearing and easy to embrace.” Nzekwu further noted: “As we convene in this era of the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024), proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly, the recognition bestowed upon the Omu Anioma holds profound significance.

“It aligns seamlessly with the objectives of this noble decade, seeking to promote recognition, justice, and development for people of African descent worldwide. Her Royal Majesty’s elevation as Global Icon of African Cultural Heritage is a testament to her unwavering dedication to these principles. “This award is therefore a reminder that the world values Africa’s rich traditions and recognises its distinct role for the socialisation of future generations. May this recognition further fuel the flames of excellence within Her Royal Majesty, Omu Anioma. May it serve as a catalyst for renewed vigour in preserving and championing cultural heritage, inspiring generations to come. May it bring peace, unity and progress to our beloved Anioma land, Nigeria and the world at large. “Omu Igwe. Long may you reign. And long may you live!! Thank you for being an inspiration and a tower of support to me. God bless you.”

Ubulu-Uno ruler: Her role as Omu Okpanem inspired enthroning her as Omu Anioma

The occasion was indeed a day of eulogies as dignitaries took turns to appraise and appreciate the role Omu Dunkwu has vigorously played in the preservation and advancement of Anioma culture. The Monarch of Ubulu-Uno Kingdom and second Vice Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Obi Henry Afamefune Kikachukwu, who was the Royal Father of the Day, took time to reveal the vision behind the stool of Omu Anioma. He said he saw the potential in Omu Dunkwu as then Omu of Okpanam, and he took advantage of the significant impact she was making in promoting Anioma Culture, thereby convincing other traditional rulers to crown her Omu Anioma to help in rescuing the Omu institution from going into extinction in very many communities of Anioma. Obi Kikachukwu affirmed that Omu Dunkwu has not only saved the institution of Omu from sliding into oblivion, but has really galvanised those called into the office to live, function and abide by the tenets of the stool.

He, however, observed that those who never bought the idea of the Omu Anioma crown, are today more attached to Omu Dunkwu than himself, because they have come to appreciate the reality of the vision of yore. The highly revered monarch urged all Anioma sons and daughters to continue to support Omu Anioma and by extension, all the Omus of various Anioma communities.

In defence of Omu’s roles

In his remarks, the representative of Major General Raymond Ochei, as the Special Guest of Honour, Mr. Okey Aligbe, was of the opinion that Omus no longer play the roles they were known for as spiritual purifiers of the communities. He said he was happy to realise that in spite of the modernisation of our culture, Omu Dunkwu is still very much in tune with the traditional history and functions of Omu institution as kept by our forefathers. In response to his concerns, Omu Dunkwu reminded him that the forefathers of Anioma kept the market as means of livelihood for the Omus, whereas the communities are also supposed to support them. According to her, those are no longer the case as the local government has taken over the markets while the communities no longer care for their Omus, thereby leaving them to fend for themselves. She, however, assured him that the Omus still keep the rules and functions as traditionally laid down, irrespective of the challenges they face. Obi Martha Dunkwu said, the Omus still carry out their spiritual duty which is 70 per cent, while the other 30 per cent is dedicated to their functions of custodianship of the market, leadership of the female folks and of course, settling of family issues.

Her last award

She bowed out with the Global Living Legend Award from the African Diaspora in Germany and Austria.

Delta ex-First Lady speaks

The immediate past First Lady of Delta State, Dame Edith Okowa, has described the Omu-Anioma, as a woman of beauty and class. She said her death was a great loss for the Anioma ethnic nationality of Delta. She affirmed that she epitomised beauty and class whilst she lived. When she led eminent delegation of women of substance to pay a condolence to the son of Omu-Dunkwu, Dr. Afamefuna Dunkwu-Okafor and other members of the family, she recalled that the Omu attended all her programmes while she was the First Lady and largely supported her 05-Initiative Pet Project. She said the Omu fought and defended her and her husband whenever detractors came up with propaganda.

She said: “She was a fearless woman that said whatever she needed to say without fear or favour. “This life is not about the number of years lived but the impact made. She made a great impact in her lifetime and she has gone to pay the price that every one of us will pay some day “The Bible says that we should live prepared. It also asks what we will be remembered for when we have gone. Omu Anioma came, she saw and she conquered. She left a footprint on the sand of time and it will be difficult to erase. We have come to say please, accept our sincere condolences. She was a rare beauty and class combined. We glorify God for the life she lived and the impact she made in the lives of many.”

Omu’s district

Senator speaks The Senator representing Delta North, the Senatorial district where the Omu hails from, Prince Ned Nwoko, has described the demise of the legendary cultural icon as a big blow. He said Omu is a national figure, whose opinions on national issues had never been disputed. He said: “She was the best known woman in the whole of Anioma and Igbo land, having gone beyond just being an Omu to a public speaker and a woman who consistently spoke truth to power.

“She elevated the Omu stool politically and culturally to achieve her aim of carrying everybody along in her ideals and agenda, particularly as regards promoting Anioma culture and the place of women in leadership. “Omu Dunkwu through her propagation of our culture, the dignity of women and proper leadership system, became an institution. She could challenge anything that is not right, yet not controversial. Even among the kings, she was accepted and respected.

“Many years ago, she kept on telling me, Prince Ned, you have many wives who are not Anioma, you have to marry an Anioma woman to be fulfilled as a proper Anioma Prince. That advice stuck in me until I met Regina Daniels and we were married. She was also particular about growing our population as a people from the South.’’ Nwoko then added hilariously: “I hope the son will live up to the teachings of his mother.” He recalled his last moments with her in Abuja when she visited the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

“When I inquired why she was not putting on her usual red cap on AkwaOcha but green cap on Akwa-Ocha, she said: Prince, I am here because I’m a Nigerian on a national assignment.

“She also kept reminding me of the need to change my university name from just Sports University of Nigeria to Prince Ned Nwoko Sports University. We met indeed and had a wonderful time. If only I knew that would be her last time with me, I would have done things differently. I never had any inclination she was going to leave us this soon, but God knows the best. “Please, let’s be consoled by the fact that she became what no one else had become. Omu Martha Dunkwu emerged differently, changed things and brought innovations that had left a seal on the world’s cultural landscape.”

Son’s soul felt rendition

Dr. Afamefuna Dunkwu-Okafor eulogised his mother, saying: “My mother will always be remembered for her motherly disposition to everyone that came in contact with her. I miss her a lot, but I am consoled by the fact that she has soared higher into another realm.”