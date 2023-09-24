Delta: Why Oborevwori Favoured Youths in His Cabinet –Odogbor

National Coordinator of Delta Connect Global, and Sheriff Call Centre, Dr. Vincent Odogbor, in this interview, discusses the direction the Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, is headed

How will you describe the impact of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s 100 days in office?

Governor Oborevwori’s 100 days in office has been phenomenal. The governor has been going around the state commissioning projects the inherited from his predecessor. It is an uncommon show of continuity and quest to deliver good governance to Deltans.

He has displayed selfless commitment and unbroken focus towards delivering more value for money to the good people of Delta State. All ongoing projects inherited from his predecessor are getting the needed funding and attention to see that they are completed and commissioned in record time.

The Sheriff Oborevwori administration within the 100 days period has consistently gained ground by meeting the expectations of Deltans. Within the first 100 days in office a network of roads about 16km around the Madonna school area was completed and commissioned.

Projects were commissioned at the Denis Osadebe University, which includes the new gatehouse, administrative Building, Faculty of Agriculture, lecture theater of various seating capacity, 500, double 250-seater lecture theatres. In the same vein, roads around Madonna school of about 16 km and a total of 29 road networks and 32 drainages, were also commissioned.

This is a very rare and unusual style of governance in Nigerian politics. In most cases newly elected Governors tend to start new projects, while allowing inherited projects from their predecessors unattended to, leading to many abandoned projects littering the landscape.

But we are experiencing a totally different approach to governance, as He is moving on with the people in mind in his MORE agenda. And with the recent contract the government signed with Julius Berger construction company, the next 100 days will see Delta becoming a construction site.

During the campaign period Governor Sheriff Oborevwori made mention of Youth O Clock. Will you say the comment reflects in his Exco?

There is actually a breath of fresh on the political scene in Delta. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has changed the narrative, from youths are the leaders of tomorrow to youth are the leaders of today. One thing you can take to the bank about Governor Sheriff Francis Oborevwori is that he is a man of his words, he keeps his word.

His Excellency believes in building the younger generation into leaders of worth by engaging them to handle critical positions in the governance process. This is rare feat in Africa, where recycling of the older generation even in positions that constitutionally belongs to the youth’s constituency.

He saw the gap and made a promise to include youths in his administration, and he has done just that. When he said youth o clock during the campaigns, he meant every word of it.

The executive council for the first time in the history of Delta state, is replete with youths, I mean vibrant, intellectually mobile, knowledgeable and socially exposed youths who have what it takes to unpack the more Agenda and the deliverables to Deltans through their various ministries.

Since the elections are over, what will be the function of the sheriff call centre?

The Sheriff Call center was pivotally strategic. It created a viable communication platform between our principal, the Executive Governor, and the people of Delta State. This initiative helped galvanized support in collaboration with other Support groups that led to the overwhelming victory we recorded at the March 2023 governorship election.

However, the post-election aspect of the Sheriff Call Center will also play a very sensitive role to help facilitate deliverables of the MORE AGENDA to Deltans. In information and data gathering, processing and analysis for swift repsonse to issues that bothers on governance. The center will help the government gather adequate, current and correct information of the true states of government projects and programs across the state.

This will help government officials saddled with the responsibility of overseeing those projects and programmes to take necessary actions and very timely too. The Call Center, no doubt, has its usefulness and the power to seamlessly integrate Deltans and keep them at tab with the progress of Governor Sherriff Oborevwori’s administration. Nevertheless, the post-election aspect of the Call Center is His Excellency’s decision to make.

What is your take on the newly constituted cabinet?

The newly constituted cabinet is a reflection of the desires of most Deltans, except for enemies of progress. You can see that the Delta state executive council is an assemblage of quality minds, with ready hands to work. His Excellency is indeed a cherry picker, knowing that he is a tireless worker and a goal better.

He has carefully appointed some very brilliant minds to help him deliver on the MORE agenda. We are very pleased with the caliber of men and women he has brought onboard. They are all doing well from what we have seen so far. This is the first of its kind, and I think everyone is happy about his rationale. We have competent hands in the state Exco.

Has your group benefited from the appointment given so far by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori?

The governor is still settling down. He is gradually making strategic appointments, and he is doing that in batches. At first it was Chief press Secretary, Principal Secretary, SSG, SPOLAD, first batch of special advisers, Commissioners and so forth. It will get to us soon; I am confident that His Excellency will definitely touch all the groups that supported him.

That includes Delta Connect Global and Sheriff Call center. We have competent men and women in our group who have a lot to contribute to this administration. I believe when given the opportunity, we won’t disappoint the governor and Deltans at large. We are hopeful and thankful. It’s our deepest desire to see this administration succeed beyond the expectations of all.