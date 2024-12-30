Delta Warns Against Security Breaches

Share

Delta State Government has warned against any form.of security breach that can lead to break down of law and order in the state.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, handed down the warning, while addressing protesters from Ubulu-Okiti community in Aniocha South Local Government Area at the Government House in Asaba yesterday.

The placards carrying protesters in large numbers said they embarked on the peaceful protest to draw the attention of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to increasing land grabbing activities in their community.

The SSG who commended their peaceful conduct, assured that the state government would take a comprehensive look at the matter once the Commission of Inquiry that was set up by the Governor submits its report.

He said: “We have listened to your complaints, and the governor, in his wisdom, through the State Security Council, has actually set up a commission of enquiry to look into most of these allegations that had been brewing with everything pointing towards the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM Ifechukwude Okonjo.

“The security council has since invited him; thereafter, he was asked to stay away from all of these until the commission of enquiry concludes their assignment.”

