Delta Votes N230bn For Flyovers, Electricity Generation, Health Facility

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved fresh N230 billion to construct two flyovers at Agbor in Ika axis of the state and Otowodo in Ughelli Local Government Area of the state.

This was as the Governor repudiated a non-performing 2013 contract award. Also, the governor has moved to provide minielectricity through multiple service providers.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, also for Works (Rural Roads), alongside his counterparts in Health, Riverine Roads, Urban roads and the Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, disclosed this in Asaba yesterday after the state’s executive council meeting.

Aniagwu said the N56 billion flyover at Agbor, which comes through BojiBoji Owa, would link the popular Uromi Junction, which leads to Edo state and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).