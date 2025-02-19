Vigilante Arrest Woman For Breaking Into Shops In Delta

Share

A middle-aged woman identified as Ifeoma Abisi, who specialises in breaking into shops has been arrested by a vigilante group in the Ajaji Layout area of Asaba, Delta State.

Abisi’s arrest was confirmed in a statement issued by the Vigilante Chairman, Francis Okolo, saying she confessed to the crime.

Okolo added that while pleading for mercy, she admitted that she had only sold stolen items three times to a woman identified as Ada in the Oko area of Asaba.

New Telegraph gathered that the Recovered items from the suspect included a standing fan, a cooking gas cylinder, and a complete studio light.

READ ALSO

Okolo further revealed that the suspect had been handed over to a DSS officer, who promised to transfer her to the police for further investigations and also instructed his men to remain vigilant and conduct thorough searches to apprehend criminals.

She stated, “To help myself, I lay in front of a shop along Ibori Brother Street at Oduke in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State and ended up breaking into the shop through the ceiling to bring something home for the children to eat.”

“Because I was unfamiliar with the area, I was caught by the vigilante while heading to the market to sell the stolen items. This is my third time engaging in this act.”

Share

Please follow and like us: