Delta Unveils New Premium Lounge In Lagos; To Deploy A350-900, A330-900neo On US Routes

Delta Air Lines is enhancing the travel experience for customers flying between Nigeria and the US with a series of significant upgrades that underscore the airline’s long-term commitment to the region.

Beginning July 1, Delta customers departing from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) will enjoy a newly renovated premium lounge space, designed to deliver a more elevated and comfortable ground experience.

As part of its continued investment in the transatlantic journey, Delta will also introduce its newest and most advanced aircraft on routes between Lagos and the U.S. starting this October.

These enhancements reflect Delta’s ongoing focus on delivering a world-class experience both on the ground and in the air.

“With the launch of our new premium lounge in Lagos and the introduction of the most advanced aircraft on our routes, we are reaffirming Delta’s commitment to Nigerian travellers,” said Matteo Curcio, Delta’s Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

“This is an investment in infrastructure, and we strive to deliver an exceptional travel experience from West Africa to the world,” Matteo added. Delta’s new lounge at Lagos’ international terminal is set to redefine comfort and convenience for travellers flying to the U.S.

The upgraded facility will offer an elevated customer experience with more space, contemporary Nigerianinspired design, high-speed WiFi, private relaxation areas and premium refreshments.

The lounge will cater to Delta One customers as well as valued oil and gas clientele. This move represents more than just a location change; it’s a strategic investment in customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

By providing an elevated pre-flight experience, Delta continues to position itself as a leader in premium transatlantic travel from West Africa.

Starting in October, Delta will introduce its newest and most technologically advanced aircraft, the Airbus A350-900, on the Lagos–Atlanta (LOS–ATL) route. Then between Dec. 2 and Jan.

16, the Airbus A330-900neo will be deployed on the Lagos– New York (LOS–JFK) route during the busy holiday travel season. Joseph Young, Delta’s General Manager for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, commented: “Delta has served Lagos for nearly 20 years, and it is a vital gateway for us,” said Joseph Young, Delta’s General Manager for Europe.

“These enhancements reflect our longstanding partnership with Nigeria. Whether it’s the comfort of Delta One Suites or the warm hospitality in our new lounge, we’re elevating every step of the journey for our customers.”