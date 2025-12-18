Delta Unveils N1.7trn 2026 Budget

The Delta State Government has approved its 2026 Appropriation Law, with a total budget of about N1.7 trillion, allocating over 70% to capital expenditure to accelerate infrastructure development and social investment.

Briefing journalists in Asaba, Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sunny Ekedayen, said the budget, recently passed by the House of Assembly and signed by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represents a major increase from the N979 billion 2025 budget.

“The most significant aspect of this budget is the strong tilt towards capital projects, amounting to over N1.165 trillion, surpassing the entire 2025 budget,” Ekedayen said, adding that ongoing projects would be completed and new ones carefully selected for maximum impact.

Social protection programmes will receive N20 billion, targeting artisans, small traders, vulnerable groups, and SMEs through cash and in-kind interventions. A Social Protection Bill has been sent to institutionalise these programmes.

Infrastructure development will be spread across the state’s 25 local government areas, with N100 billion set aside for community-specific interventions.

In health, investments include high-end diagnostic equipment for three state-owned tertiary hospitals, expansion of medical education, recruitment of healthcare professionals, and support for the state’s health insurance scheme.

Education remains a priority, with continued funding for universities, polytechnics, colleges, and hundreds of primary and secondary schools.

Agriculture will be boosted through direct government funding, private sector partnerships, and large-scale agribusiness initiatives. The state is also set to benefit from the Federal Government’s Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones initiative.

On revenue, Ekedayen said Delta’s IGR has risen over 140% since 2023, reaching more than N200 billion, with a target of at least N250 billion for 2026.

Revenue diversification initiatives include participation in the blue carbon market through mangrove restoration and climate finance partnerships.

Ekedayen described Governor Oborevwori as a practical leader focused on leaving a lasting legacy, assuring Deltans that all communities would feel the impact of governance in 2026.

“From January 1, 2026, government machinery will be fully in motion. Development will deepen, projects will be reinforced, and every part of the state will witness tangible progress,” he said.