Delta Unveils N1.7trn 2026 Budget, Prioritises Capital Devt, Social Protection

The Delta State Government yesterday unveiled the details of the 2026 budget, with N1.7 trillion committed to capital expenditure. Addressing a news conference in Asaba, the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Sunny Ekedayen, said the budget passed by the House of Assembly and assented to by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori represented a major leap from the 2025 budget of N979 billion.

Ekedayen said the original estimate of N1.664 trillion sent to the Assembly was subject to legislative review, which resulted in marginal adjustments that ultimately served the best interest of the state. He said the implementation of the budget would take effect from January 1.

The commissioner said: “The most significant aspect of this budget is the strong tilt towards capital expenditure. “For the first time, Delta State is prioritising capital projects to the tune of over N1.165 trillion, representing at least 70 per cent of the total budget.”

He described the development as historic, noting that the capital component of the 2026 budget is even larger than the entire 2025 budget, a move he said would accelerate development across the state’s 25 local government areas. Ekedayen said the administration was determined to “hit the ground running” from the first day of 2026. According to him, ongoing projects will be completed without abandonment, while new ones will be carefully se- lected for maximum impact.

He said social protection would receive special attention in 2026, with about N20 billion earmarked for programmes designed to sup- port artisans, small traders, vulnerable groups and small and medium-scale enterprises through cash and in-kind interventions. He added that a Social Protection Bill had been sent to institutionalise the programme and provide a clear framework for its implementation. On infrastructure, the commissioner said development would be evenly spread across the state’s multiple towns and cities.

He also said the state government had set aside N100 billion for targeted interventions in local governments to address special community needs, based on requests from grassroots stakeholders. In the health sector, Ekedayen highlighted significant investments in tertiary healthcare facilities, includ- ing the procurement of highend diagnostic equipment from Germany for three state-owned tertiary hospitals.

He said plans were underway to expand medical education and strengthen primary healthcare, alongside the recruitment of additional healthcare professionals and sustained support for the state’s health insurance scheme. According to him, education remains a priority, with continued investment in state-owned universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, nursing and health technology, as well as hundreds of primary and secondary schools.