Delta: Two Bandits Arrested For Killing Three Policemen

…recovers three AK47 riffles

The detectives attached to Delta State Police Command have arrested two bandits who killed three policemen and set their van ablaze in the Oleh area of the state.

The suspects were arrested with the combined team of the Nigerian Army, 63 Brigade with the support of local vigilante groups and killed one of the bandits.

It would be recalled that the policemen killed were on stop and search duty at Oleh roundabout on July 23, 2023, when the bandits attacked them killed three policemen, and set their operational vehicle on fire.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe in a statement on Monday said that based on the incident the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, detailed a combined team of Policemen attached to Ozoro Area command, with the support of troops from the Nigerian Army, 63 Brigade and members of the local vigilante groups swung into action.

During the operation, the combined team engaged the hoodlums in a serious gun duel and subdued the hoodlums who fled into the bush having been inflicted with gunshot injuries. The team traced their blood to a river where one AK-47 rifle was recovered. The response team sustained the tempo and continued the operation.

He said acting on credible intelligence, they stormed the Erewa community bush in Isoko North LGA, where they engaged the remnant of the bandits in a serious gun duel, neutralized one of them, arrested two others, recovered two more AK-47 rifles, one Assault rifle, four magazines, and twelve 7.62 AK-47 ammunition. While effort is still on to track down other members of the syndicates in the forest.

The police boss, however, assures residents of the state that the Command will not relent in the fight against crime and criminality while counting on the support from well-meaning Deltans in ensuring that the State is safe for all.