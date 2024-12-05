Delta Tops 2024 Accountability, Transparency Index

Share

Delta State has been rated among the top 10 states in the 2024 Governance Accountability and Transparency Index (G.A.T.I.), a project developed to become an annual report, focusing on the accountability and transparency perception index of each of the 36 state governments in Nigeria.

In the maiden edition, Delta, Lagos, Kwara, Ekiti, Anambra, Enugu, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Borno and Osun states, were ranked in Category A, on equal Average Index Points.

The report is a project of the Guild of Online Media Editors and Publishers (G.O.M.E.P) Nigeria, a body of over 75 online media editors and publishers in Nigeria.

According to G.O.M.E.P., the Governance Accountability and Transparency Index was conceived to deepen good governance by beaming more searchlight on the activities of all the state governments in Nigeria.

At a media parley to unveil the 2024 G.A.T.I. Report in Abuja, on November 26, 2024, the national president of G.O.M.E.P., Dr. Dozie Nwankodu, said the project was carried out through the assessment of seven key measurable indices- Public Access to Information and Open Data Initiatives; Budget Transparency and Participatory Budgeting; Audit and Oversight; Anti-Corruption Efforts; Government Responsiveness; Procurement Transparency and Media Freedom.

Nwakondu, who is also the publisher of The Review Online/Daily Standard News, revealed that the group strictly adhered to five globally acceptable methodologies in measuring the indices, including Surveys; Document Review; Expert Assessments; Data Analysis and Index Aggregation.

On the scores per state, Nwankodu stated that each of the seven indices was scored in consideration of the merit of performance of the states per Index.

“According to our laid down calibration methodology, points were awarded per index, and on the basis of merit of performance of each of the states. Then the Average Index Point or final index mark per state was determined by simply adding the scores obtained from each of the seven indices and dividing the total by the 7, the total number of the indices.

“From the chart, scores between 85% and 100% are in Category A, and rated Exceptional Performance (EP); 65% to 84% are in Category B, and adjudged Strong Performance (SP); 45% to 64% are in Category C, and rated Average Performance (AP); 25% to 44%, are in Category D, and rated Poor Performance (PP); and 0% to 24% are in Category E, and rated Non-Performance (NP)”, Nwankodu stated.

Speaking on the maiden edition of the project and the commitment of the Appraisal Committee, the publisher of Aljaziral News, and the chairman of this year’s Appraisal Committee of the G.A.T.I., who also serves as the national secretary of GOMEP, Comrade Akpovoke Treasure Otiti, stated that the processes were quite rigorous and stringent, such that international best practices were stringently adhered to.

“The Guild Of Online Media Editors And Publishers (G.O.M.E.P) Nigeria is a body with over 75 reputable and experienced media executives, maximizing the digital platform for news reportage, while also living up to its reputation as the watchdog on governments.

“As the chairman of this year’s Appraisal Committee, I can rightly tell you that the project was well thought through before all our members endorsed it.

“My team of 36 experienced personalities cutting across the media, academics, and the civil society, applied the highest standards of data analyses and reviews to come about the rating of each of the 36 states.

“Because GOMEP is nationalistic, we followed a very meticulous approach that combined both quantitative and qualitative data collation, surveys, interviews, and analyses of publicly available information across the states.

“First, Primary Data was gathered by our dedicated field agents across the states, and this was within 90 Days, with 350 data per state, at 50 per index for the 7 indices, totalling 12,600.

“The comprehensive 12,600 data was compiled by the Information and Data Desk of GOMEP, and forwarded to the 36-man Appraisal Committee, which I chaired. It was there that keen reviews were carried out before submitting our final report to the general house for adoption”, Akpovoke said.

Share

Please follow and like us: