Delta To Host S’South Zonal Office Of Tax Ombud

…As Oborevwori Reaffirms Commitment to Fair Tax System

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and accountability in tax administration, as the state prepares to host the South-South Zonal Headquarters of the Tax Ombud Office.

The Governor made this assertion on Thursday while receiving the Tax Ombud/Chief Executive Officer of the Office of the Tax Ombud Nigeria, Dr. John Nwabueze, and his delegation at Government House, Asaba.

Oborevwori, who warmly welcomed the delegation despite the public holiday, described the visit as significant. He noted that it underscores a shared commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s tax system through fairness and accountability.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the independent Tax Ombud Office under the 2025 tax reforms, describing it as a timely intervention in the nation’s fiscal framework.

Congratulating Nwabueze on his appointment as the pioneer Tax Ombud/Chief Executive Officer, the Governor said the role of the office in protecting taxpayers’ rights, resolving disputes through free mediation, and ensuring accountability in tax administration was both critical and commendable.

Oborevwori said, “We fully support the mission of the Tax Ombud Office to promote transparency, reduce unfair treatment, and build public confidence in the tax system. These objectives align closely with Delta State’s ongoing reforms”.

He disclosed that the state government is aligning with the National Tax Reform Law of 2025 and is in the process of repealing the Delta State Internal Revenue Service Law of 2020, alongside plans to enact a harmonised taxes and levies law in 2026.

According to him, the reforms are aimed at curbing multiple taxation, improving the ease of doing business, and boosting internally generated revenue.

The Governor emphasised that fairness to citizens remains central to the new tax regime, assuring that his administration would continue to prioritise policies that enhance the welfare of the people while strengthening revenue generation.

Oborevwori also pledged immediate support for the Tax Ombud Office by providing office accommodation in the state, in line with the Federal Government’s vision for an efficient and equitable tax system.

Highlighting the state’s progress in governance, the Governor revealed that Delta was recently ranked among the top 10 states in Nigeria in the 2025 Governance Accountability and Transparency Index by a reputable body of online media editors, attributing the recognition to sustained reforms and commitment to good governance.

Earlier in his remarks, Nwabueze expressed gratitude for the warm reception, describing his visit as both official and personal, being his first engagement in the South-South region since his appointment and as a son of Delta State.

He announced that Delta State has been designated as the Zonal Headquarters of the Tax Ombud Office for the South-South geopolitical zone, covering six states, describing the development as a testament to the state’s growing economic and fiscal importance.

He expressed optimism that the partnership between the Tax Ombud Office and the Delta State Government would foster a more efficient, transparent, and business-friendly tax environment.

He explained that the Office of the Tax Ombud, established under the Joint Tax Board Establishment Act, 2025, serves as an independent and impartial institution responsible for addressing complaints related to taxation, including levies, regulatory charges, customs duties, and excise matters.