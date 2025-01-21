Delta Thrills Passengers With Ewa Agoyin, Sensational Local Cuisine

Share

Innovative chefs are collaborating with airlines to design a menu that captivates the senses. Airlines are prioritising, allowing for a unique taste of regional flavours.

With many travellers experiencing heightened expectations, airline operators must adapt. For the main course, Delta showcases the finest of Nigerian cuisine with a thoughtfully curated selection designed to suit a variety of tastes.

Those seeking a Naija traditional delight may choose the roasted cod, served with fragrant basmati rice, agoyin-style beans, and sweet plantains, offering a harmonious blend of flavours and textures.

One of the airlines that have adapted to local cuisines on the Nigerian route is Delta Air Line with the introduction of Ewa Agoyin, bean cake that has become one of the menus on the airline’s flights from Lagos to Atlanta and Lagos to New York.

The reporter who travelled to Atlanta, Georgia recently on Delta witnessed firsthand the popularity of Ewa Agoyin amongst many passengers who travelled on the flight, just as Delta’s Manager Sales- West Africa, Mary Gbobaniyi admitted that the menu has been very sensational on Delta flights out of Lagos with many travellers opting for it as their main course served with Basmati jollof rice, plantain and fish with other condiments.

Alternatively, many other passengers opted for another Nigerian classic — grilled chicken thigh — accompanied by jollof rice, a rich tomato sauce, and plantains.

The meals on Delta One are truly amazing. After takeoff, passengers are presented with a selection of delectable starters to enhance their dining experience including a sliced beef filet, accompanied by pineapple salsa and sweet chilli sauce, a refreshing corn soup garnished with toasted corn salsa and a mixed greens salad featuring cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, and a spicy lemon dressing.

Guests may also enjoy a sunflower roll served with whole butter. While the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo must be commended for appealing to foreign airlines late last year to offer Nigerian cuisines on their flights, the carriers are beginning to see how popular their action and creativity with meals can draw passengers to their airlines.

In today’s fast-paced aviation industry, the in-flight catering services market is witnessing a significant growth trajectory, driven by the surge in air passengers globally.

The Global In-flight Catering Services Market, valued at $ 9.21 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.19 per cent between 2023 and 2028, underscoring the industry’s commitment to enhancing passenger experiences onboard.

