Delta Targets N1trn Facts, Figures, Budget In 2026

Delta State Government has set target for an organic budget size of N1 trillion in 2026. Since the creation of the state over 35 years ago, its yearly budget has hovered round N100 billion to N900 billion.

But by next year, said the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Sunny Ekedayen, the budget in focus is expected to bear 67 per cent capital expenditure and 33 per cent recurrent expenditure.

Ekedayen, in Assba said the N1 trillion budget will enable Govemor Sheriff Oborevwori to capture projects that were hitherto not included in 2025, award fresh ones and accomplished the ongoing according to specification, within the specified period.

He said the govemor had coupled the proposed budget size with facts and figures, and the political will not to accumulate debts while the budget is performing.

He assured that projects not included in 2025 budget would be accommodated in 2026, and maintained that the new fiscal year would usher in “bigger and brighter opportunities” for the state.

He said: “It is the policy of Oborevwori’s administration not to borrow but to reduce the state’s debt profile.”