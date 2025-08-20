Delta, TAF Africa Partner For PWDs’ Rapid Project

Delta State Government and TAF-Africa, a Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO), have partnered for the establishment of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Commission in the state.

Disability Rapid Project (DRP) is an European Union (EU) and the Christian Blind Mission (CBM) co-funded initiative but implemented and championed by TAF-Africa in collaboration with the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities.

The state Program Coordinator of TAF-Africa. Dr Andrew Adaji, supported by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Social and Community Development, Mrs Oghenekevwe Agas and the Chairman of disable persons (Oshimili South Chapter), Mr Stephen Oforlea, at a community town hall meeting in Asaba, yesterday, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has been passionate about Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and ready to set up a commission against any form of discrimination.

He said data collation has commenced across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state to have the statistical figure of PWDs for inclusion in Federal and state governments empowerment and training projects.