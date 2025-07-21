Delta: Suspected Herdsmen Kill 2 Farmers

Suspected killer herdsmen have shot dead two farmers at UbuluOkiti Community in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victims, simply identified as Okwuoma and Isiche, were killed in their farmlands after cows invaded their farms and destroyed cassava, maize and other crops.

A nearby farmer (names withheld) who said he hid and listened to the altercation between the victims and some herdsmen grazing in the area after they encroached into their farms, said he suddenly heard gun shot.

He said: “In the process of getting their cows out of the farm, one of the herdsmen was apprehended. Others that ran away went to mobilise their kinsmen, came back and killed the farmers.”

The source said the corpses of the victims have been recovered and the incident has been reported to the police in the locality.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident. He urged youths in the area to keep calm, and assured that the killers would be smoked out for justice to be served.