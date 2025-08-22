Delta: SUBEB Hails Oborevwori’s N3.2bn Teachers’ Salaries

The Universal Basic Education Board (D-SUBEB) in Delta State has debunked the allegation of bribery and corruption, allegedly fraughting every contract award by the Board.

This was as the Board hailed the financial probity of Govemor Sheriff Oborevwori, which has ranked the state first among the comity of states in Nigeria in the payment of N6.8 billion education counterpart funding.

The Chairman of the Board, Samuel Mariere, in Asaba yesterday said the allegation was not only false by malicious, and baseless.” He said it was a calculated attempt to discredit the meaningful education pursuit of the ‘Renewed Hope for M.O.R.E Agenda of Oborevwori.

He said: “These allegations were fabricated. The processes of contract award under Governor Oborevwori’s administration has been transparent, strictly documented and open to independent verification.

“At no time have I, or any member of SUBEB board under this administration, requested or collected kickbacks from contractors.” He hailed the govemor for not owing teachers but promptly paying over N3.2 billion teachers’ salary on monthly basis.