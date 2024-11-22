Delta Students Get Oborevwori’s N713 2024 Bursary Award

Share

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved N713 million bursary awards for 2024 for students from the state in public and private universities across the country.

Also, the beneficiaries include those in polytechnics, monotechnics, Colleges of Education, Schools of Nursing Science and other tertiary schools, namely, military and paramilitary institutions; but with a caveat that it should only be for qualified students that applied for the year under review.

The Executive Secretary, Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Dr. Godfrey Enita, in Asaba yesterday said a total of 32,028 students would benefit from the largesse.

He said: “This uncommon gesture by Governor Oborevwori should be lauded because it demonstrates his magnanimity and goodwill towards the well-being of the students and youths of the state in general.

It also underscores his commitment towards educational advancement through financial assistance to students in diverse forms and through massive infrastructural development in schools across Delta State.”

He expressed optimism that the beneficiaries of the financial assistance schemes will continue to be worthy ambassadors of the state in all spheres of life.

