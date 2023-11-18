Delta State Govt To Forum of Contractors: N78 Bn contract not fake

The Delta State Government has denied allegations by some indigenous contractors that the N78 billion contract recently awarded to Julius Berger was fake.

The Forum of Delta State Contractor had called on the Economic and Finance Crimes Commission (EFCC), to investigate the contract for the

expansion of a section of the DSC/NPA Expressway, including a cloverleaf interchange at the existing Effurun flyover.

In a statement yesterday, the Forum asked: “Are they (allegedly) mopping up these funds for the unforseen circumstances?”.

It further alleged that “part of the contract also involved construction of two pedestrian bridges, flyover bridges at Enerhen junction to Marine Gate, DSC roundabout and PTI junction”.

But, the State Government, through the Commissioner for Works, Hon. Izeze Reuben, and Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Festus Ahon, said nothing could be further from the truth.

In a telephone chat with Saturday Telegraph, the Delta State Commissioner for Works, Reuben, said: “You can imagine how low some people can sink in a bid to malign an administration. The contract with Julius Berger was signed before the glare of the whole world.

“The managing director of Julius Berger was there, and so was the executive director, and the head of their legal department. And it was recorded before the whole world.

“So, what is fake about the contract that has been signed, sealed and delivered? And the Delta State government has already paid 25 per cent of the mobilisation (to the construction firm).

“It’s just because his Excellency suffered a personal lose, and is planning to lay the person to rest, that is why we have had to defer the ground-breaking ceremony.

But I can assure you that that groundbreaking ceremony is taking place at the end of the month.

“Most of those people, who call themselves Delta State contractors, are the people that have arrested the development of Delta State over the last thirty years of its creation.

“They were the same contractors, who built roads and they collapses under one rainy season. And suddenly, what has never happened before, is happening right before their eyes. No administration, since the creation of Delta State in 1991, had ever had the guts to approach Julius Berger to come and work as a client to Delta State government.

“But, his Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Orohwedor Oborevwori, has decided to take the bull by the horns. He promised Deltans, especially the people of the Warri area, that ‘I will give Warri a facelift’, and he decided to do something different from what the other Governor’s before him had done. He went to get Julius Berger”.

“So, we have paid then 25 per cent: total contract sum is N78 billion. We have paid them nineteen point something billion. So, when somebody said (alleged) fake contract, what is fake about a contract that was signed in the glare of the whole world, sealed and delivered. I was one of the signatories. I signed on behalf of the state government”

Also speaking on the allegation, the CPS, Ahon, stated thus: “Can you do fake contract with Julius Berger? There are certain things you don’t even ask. It is not something that is doable.

As we speak, they are already doing soil test and all those things, to flag-off the project in the next few weeks. How is it fake? That they will not do it?

“We have already mobilised Julius Berger with 25 per cent.

As we speak, they are already moving their equipment to site. The next few weeks, the project will be flagged-off.

“So, it is not fake. In any case, you cannot fake project with Julius Berger. Julius Berger is a reputable company that is known in this country.

“And, this is the first time in the history of Delta State that Julius Berger is coming here to work. Since the creation of Delta State in 1992, this is the first time Julius Berger is coming here to work. And this is the first government that is awarding contract to Julius Berger.

They are already doing soil test; they are ready moving equipment to site”.