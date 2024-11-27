Delta Speaker Survives Boat Accident

Share

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, has narrowly escaped death in a tragic boat accident in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, November 22, 2024, claimed five lives, left six others injured, and 20 passengers missing.

In a statement issued by Guwor’s Chief Press Secretary, Nkem Nwaeke, the Speaker, while expressing shock over the tragedy, confirmed that the accident happened as he returned to Asaba after a constituency engagement in Warri.

The boat carrying Guwor and several passengers reportedly narrowly avoided a head-on collision with another vessel, resulting in the mishap.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, but five individuals were confirmed dead, while efforts to locate the missing passengers continue.

Guwor, visibly shaken, extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and commended the rescue teams and medical personnel for their swift response.

He prayed for the repose of the deceased and strength for their families during this difficult time.

In his statement, the Speaker said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic boat mishap that occurred along the Bennett Island River.

“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I thank God for sparing my life and the lives of other survivors.”

Guwor called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and ensure measures are put in place to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The Speaker reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the safety of Delta State’s waterways, calling on the government and stakeholders to address the systemic challenges plaguing water transport in the region.

