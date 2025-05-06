Delta Speaker, 21 Others Defect To APC

Share

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, along with 21 other lawmakers originally elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a significant political shift in the State.

With the defection, the Delta Assembly has effectively become a one-party legislature, as the remaining seven lawmakers were already elected under the APC banner.

Announcing the development during Tuesday’s plenary session after the Easter recess, Speaker Guwor said the decision followed extensive consultations with constituents and political leaders across the State.

He cited Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as the legal basis for the defection.

Guwor emphasized that the move aligns with the broader political realignment in Delta State and reflects a desire to collaborate more closely with the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu.

“The mass defection of members of the PDP, led by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, to the APC was made in the overall interest of Deltans and the state,” he stated.

He disclosed that consultations were held on April 23, culminating in an official reception on April 28 at the Government House and Cenotaph.

“We are fully committed to partnering with the Federal Government to deliver greater development to Deltans,” he said.

“On behalf of the House, I commend the visionary leadership of our Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for this strategic and timely decision.”

The Speaker said he had received 22 letters, including his own, notifying the House of their change in party affiliation.

He attributed the decision to internal instability and factional disputes within the PDP’s national leadership and South-South zonal structure.

Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi, moved the motion to adopt the party change letters, seconded by Ferguson Onwo (Isoko South II).

Speaking with journalists after the session, Nwaobi reiterated that the defection stemmed from unresolved crises within the PDP, noting that their switch to the APC was in line with constitutional provisions.

