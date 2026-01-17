…Vows to act as a vehicle for aspiration of his people

A US-based family medicine physician, Dr Austin Orette, on Friday announced his intention to run for the 2027 National Assembly election in Delta South Senatorial District.

He emphasised that he will represent the people well and be the guild’s representative for their aspirations.

“Our politics should be a battle of ideas that will move our people and our nation forward. Great nations utilise ideas to empower the people.

“The people are equipped with the necessary knowledge to push the frontiers of progress. For every child that is not educated, there is an idea that was not implemented,” he said, adding that for every youth that is unemployed, there is an idea that was never implemented.

Dr Orette further stated that for every elderly person living in poverty, it represents an idea that was never taken, stressing that the lack of electricity in the country is a result of a lack of ideas.

“No modern society can function without electrical power. I would like to participate in the contest of ideas that will solve our perennial problems. I am humbly asking the citizens of Delta-South to join me in this quest. I will represent them well and be the guild post for their aspiration. Let us begin to ask the questions that will define us as a people.”

In a strongly worded statement, Orette assured individuals and organisations working vigorously for his senatorial ambition that he will contest in 2027.

“I am running because I want to use my skills to create opportunities for my people.”

The renowned medical expert stated that his senatorial ambition was inspired by the need to create an enlightened citizenry that would use its knowledge to solve the prevailing problems in the country, particularly in the Delta South Senatorial District.

“The leadership in Nigeria has always seen the people as the problem. I see the people as solutions. If the people are appropriately equipped, they will provide solutions to the myriad of problems,” he said.

Orette asserted that the people have a stake in their country. “The people will reject the current office holders. They will be made to understand through my pronouncements that the present leaders are doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

According to him, by focusing on education, health care, legal reforms and active citizenship, concrete development could be achieved in the country.

My town hall meeting is to reintroduce myself to the people. We have to make people acquire skills for the jobs of tomorrow. What is happening now is underemployment. The present crop of leaders doesn’t know how to utilise labour, so we have a lot of unemployment issues. We will teach the youth how to be job creators by assisting them in setting up businesses.”

Dr Austin Orette graduated from the University of Nigeria in 1985 and completed his residency in Family Medicine at the Memorial Hermann Health System between 1992 and 1995.

He is also a frequent contributor of opinion pieces to various Nigerian publications. His writings often focus on Nigerian politics, national security, democracy, and ethnic relations.