Delta Signs MoU With REA To Attract $158m Renewable Energy Investment

Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Delta State have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy renewable and off-grid energy solutions to address its perennial power deficit, where more than 60 per cent of communities remain off-grid.

The agreement, signed in Abuja is aimed to deliver electricity to over 386,000 residents through 120,217 new connections which will unlock $158 million in private sector investments, and contribute to the state’s Gross Domestic Product of $2.9 billion. Managing Director, REA, Abba Aliyu stated that the agency had identified 471 potential mini-grid sites across the state, with Ndokwa East LGA alone hosting over 83 locations.

He said: “On average, a village in Delta can have 255 connections, making it highly attractive for mini-grid investments. These projects could create over 31,000 jobs and electrify more than 120,000 buildings. Delta is one of Nigeria’s most promising hubs for distributed renewable energy.”

Aliyu said REA was read to support with $1.16 billion in nationwide funds the Delta’s electrification strategy. He stressed the potential for a $53 billion, 600MW solar panel assembly plant and encouraged the state government to attract the investment.

Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, speaking at the event themed “Unlocking Distributed Energy Investments for Industrial Growth and Inclusive Access in Delta State”, said the partnership was key to his administration’s MORE Agenda and medium-term development plan (2024–2027).