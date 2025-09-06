Delta Shuts, Seizes Operational Licenses Of Six Schools

Delta State Government has wielded the big stick on six ramshackle private schools by seizing their operational licenses.

According to the state government, the owners of the affected schools turned a deaf ear to earlier warning to regularise their operations with the Ministry of Primary Education in the state.

They were said to have operated under illegality for years and to have admitted unsuspecting pupils.

The schools include, Prime Seed of Abraham. School, Mater Christi Group of Schools, and Shekinah The King Nursery and Primary School.

Others are; All To Jesus Nursery and Primary School, St Helen Fountain of Roses School, and Winners Vineyard Montessori International School, all at Okwe town in Oshimili South Local Government Area, of Asaba metropolis.

The Director of Public Communication and Functioning Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Mr Harold Ojji, their operational licenses withdrawn.

He said, “All affected schools will remain closed until they regularise their operations with the Ministry of Education.”