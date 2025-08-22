Delta Set To Host National Youth Games In Asaba

Asaba, Delta State, is gradually becoming the centre of Nigeria’s sporting excitements as it hosts the 2025 National Youth Games from August 29 to September 6.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium will serve as the main venue, with teams beginning to arrive from August 26 in preparation for the opening ceremony.

The Games will feature no less than 37 sports across multiple venues, including the Stephen Keshi Stadium and its Indoor Sports Hall, multi-purpose halls, Government House Squash Court, Asaba Sports Club, Anglican Girls Grammar School, and Commissioner’s Quarters.

On the opening day, competitions will kick off in table tennis, karate, para-table tennis, and weightlifting. Other sports, including badminton, athletics, wrestling, chess, kickboxing, tennis, and Abula, will continue until the penultimate day, leading up to the closing ceremony on September 6.

Additional disciplines featured at the Games include deaf athletics, taekwondo, judo, wrestling, ayo, kung-fu, para powerlifting, basketball, fives, squash, scrabble, gymnastics, shooting, swimming, beach volleyball, boxing, football, cricket, cycling, darts, golf, handball, hockey, rugby 7, kokowa, and volleyball.

Team Delta, the reigning champions of the previous edition, will be defending their title, while including a long list of other challenging States, Lagos State and Edo State aim to push for the top positions after finishing second and third, respectively.