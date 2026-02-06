Delta Restructures Trials For Niger Delta Games

Delta State has restructured its trials for the 2nd Niger Delta Games following the massive turnout of athletes in Asaba, the state capital. The trials, meant to select athletes who will represent Team Delta at the regional sports festival, attracted a large number of hopefuls, forcing officials to review the original programme.

The Niger Delta Games, organised by DunamisIcon Limited for the nine states in the region under the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), will take place in Benin City, Edo State, from February 20 to 27.

At the maiden edition of the Games held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, last year, Team Delta narrowly lost the overall title to Bayelsa State, finishing second after losing by a single gold medal on the final day. Determined not to repeat that experience, Team Delta has put extra measures in place ahead of this year’s competition.

On Wednesday, officials announced that the trials have been divided into two phases due to the high number of athletes. The first phase of the trials will run from today to S,unday while the final phase is scheduled for February 9 to February 11.

Chairman of the Delta Sports Commission, Onoriode Oborievwori, said that athletes who make it through the trials will proceed to full camping from February 12. “We currently have 374 athletes and 51 officials taking part in the trials. The athletes will be camped at different locations in Asaba, and the team will move to Benin City on February 19,” Oborievwori said.