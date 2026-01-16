Delta Residents Petition NMDPRA Over LPG Plant

Delta State residents have petitioned the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) over the siting of a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant in a residential area.

In their petition, residents of Imade Osazee Street in Asaba claimed that their lives had been endangered by the location of an LPG plant in the area. They also claimed that the gas plant, sited behind A.A.

RANO filling station, is being built to the detriment of other occupants of the area. According to their lawyers, best practice was jettisoned as provided in the law, as the said gas plant is less than five metres from the living bedroom of their clients.

The residents added: “That the illegal gas station could not have been qualified for approval by your office, as the said erection is in a residential area and besides a residential house, which poses great danger to the environment.”