Delta Rep Condemns Killing Of Soldiers At Okuama, Wants Culprits Prosecuted

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency of Delta State,

Hon. Rodney Ebikebina Ambaiowei on Tuesday condemned the recent murder of military personnel at Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, describing it as a national tragedy.

The lawmaker who disclosed this at a press briefing at the National Assembly on Tuesday condemned the incident saying “It is uncalled for and avoidable loss of lives of Nigerians on the side of the Nigerian military and the communities affected in Ughelli South and Southern Ijaw federal constituency.”

He said “There is no gainsaying that the gruesome and unprovoked murder of sixteen officers and men of the Nigerian army consisting of a Lieutenant Colonel, two majors, a captain and twelve other men of the military by criminals in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State is one of the worse things to have happened to our gallant soldiers in recent history.

” I am sadly compelled to issue this press statement following the callous and senseless murder of these officers who were said to be on their line of duty at Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta state, which event spilled into Igbomotoru, a hitherto peaceful community in my federal constituency of Southern Ijaw, which is more than one hundred and fifty nautical kilometres from Okuama and in less than twenty-four hours spilled into Igbomotoru, my federal constituency.

” This led to the invasion of the once serene community by men said to be of the military in search of the perpetrators of the heinous crime at Okuma.

” The aftermath of the invasion was the destruction and killing of some innocent and peace-loving citizens of Igbomotoru community which is rather unfortunate and saddening.

” Let me express my heartfelt condolences to the Bayelsa State government and the widows, widowers and the good people of Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, specifically the Igbomotoru community for the untimely demise of innocent citizens arising from the unfortunate military operations.

” I am aware that the Nigerian Army has the capacity to gather intelligence within a short period. The execution of such intelligence reports should be done with utmost caution to minimize collateral damage to innocent and law-abiding citizens.

“I say this, bearing in mind the invasion and carnage that took place in Odi, in November 1999 following the killing of some soldiers and policemen, which remains fresh in our memories. Caution and professionalism must be the watchword to forestall unpleasant and regrettable consequences in the approach to bringing the culprits to book”

He aligned himself with the thinking and disposition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly and the general public who crave the swift arrest of those criminals who untimely cut short the lives of those officers and men of the Nigerian army during the incident

He called on the good people of Igbomotoru and the entire Southern-Ijaw federal constituency, to be vigilant and report any strange movements in their various communities to the nearest law enforcement agents and implored parents not to even spare take drastic actions against their

The lawmaker who commended the Bayelsa and Delta state governments for their swift responses on the incident called on the Federal Government and International Organisations to send palliatives to the affected communities whose livelihoods had been affected.