Delta Rejects Home-Interment, Inaugurates Volts And Gardens Cemetery

Delta State Government has launched a private cemetery, called the Vaults and Gardens,through the state’s Capital Territory Development Agency to cover burial rites within Asaba metropolis. It is a 2,000-grave capacity cemetery built by Vaults and Gardens Limited.

Governor Sheriff Oberovwori who performed the ground-breaking ceremony in Asaba called for a more dignifying way of burying the dead as against the archaic practice of doing so in clustered residential areas.

He said the method was no longer sustainable duto growth in human population, just as it defaced the environment, caused water pollution and reduced the monetary value of property.

He said the cemetery will served as historical and cultural resources, as well as places of solace and reflection for the living.

The govrmor, represented by his Chief of staff, Prince Johnson Ejiro, flanked by the DirectorGeneral of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Patrick Ukah, the Governor Adviser on Special Duties, Ifeanyi Osuoza and the Chairman of Oshimili South, Obi kelvin Ezenyii, said burying loved ones besides their houses was no longer fashionable.

