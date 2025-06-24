Delta Recognised As ‘Best Global Airline For The Americas’

Share

Delta has been honoured with the prestigious title of Best Global Airline for the Americas by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), a recognition that further strengthens Delta’s position as America’s most-awarded airline and a global leader in premium travel.

The APEX Awards are based entirely on anonymous customer feedback from over 1 million independently certified flights across more than 600 airlines.

“Being named Best Global Airline for the Americas by APEX is a powerful testament to the trust our customers place in us and the consistent focus we bring to delivering excellence throughout every aspect of the travel journey,” said Erik Snell, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer.

“The service starts with our people. When combined with new product offerings like the Delta One Lounge, the rollout of fast, free Wi-Fi, and newly designed fleet interiors, we remain focused on redefining travel.

This honour, grounded in authentic customer feedback, reaffirms our commitment to delivering a seamless, elevated experience at every touchpoint, on the ground and in the air,” Snell added.

Delta continues to elevate the customer experience through thoughtful innovation and premium partnerships.

With the rollout of fast, free Delta Sync Wi-Fi presented by T-Mobile now on most flights, the airline is making it easier than ever for customers to stay connected in the air, whether for work or entertainment.

At the same time, Delta has recently expanded its collaboration with Italian fashion house Missoni, bringing refined design touches and elevated amenities to the Delta One experience.

The APEX Awards are prestigious airline awards and are the latest of many achievements just this year that have been awarded to Delta, including being named the Top US Airline of 2025 by The Wall Street Journal for the fourth consecutive year, for the fifth time.

